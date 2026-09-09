Avo up your Heritage Month: Baked potatoes with whipped bacon avo sauce recipe

Food remains an important part of how South Africans celebrate their heritage.

Heritage Month is another chance to celebrate South Africa’s diverse food culture, with Heritage Day bringing family and friends together around the braai.

From bunny chow and bobotie to chakalaka, potjiekos, and shisa nyama, food remains central to how South Africans celebrate their heritage.

And when the coals are lit, the braai takes centre stage.

The South African avocado is a versatile addition to the braai table. It can be served alongside grilled meat, added to salads or used to give familiar dishes a fresh twist.

For a simple side, top these baked potatoes with a creamy whipped avocado and bacon sauce.

Cook the potatoes until the skins are crisp and the centres are soft, then top with a smooth avocado sauce made with lemon juice, garlic, and bacon fat.

Crispy bacon, fresh avocado and chopped chives finish the dish.

Baked Potatoes with Whipped Bacon Avo Sauce

Ingredients

6 large potatoes

Avocado or olive oil, for cooking

Salt and pepper

200 g streaky bacon, chopped

3 avocados, sliced

Juice of 1 large lemon

2 garlic cloves, crushed

30 ml (2 tbsp) chives, chopped

Method

Microwave the potatoes for about 15 minutes, turning halfway, or until a sharp knife pierces them easily. Cool slightly. Rub each potato with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Wrap individually in tinfoil. Braai over medium coals (or bake at 200Â° C) for about 45 minutes, turning often, until the skins are crunchy and flesh is soft. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over medium and fry the bacon for about 7 minutes, turning, until crisp. Drain, reserving the bacon fat. Blitz Â¾ of the avocados, lemon juice, garlic and bacon fat until smooth. Fold in half of the bacon. Season with salt and pepper.

Serve the whipped avocado sauce on the baked potatoes. Top with remaining avocado slices and sprinkle with remaining bacon and chives. Serve immediately.

Recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association