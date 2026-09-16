Braai leftovers? Just add eggs: Grab-and-go bowl

This grab-and-go bowl combines scrambled eggs with potatoes, boerewors and cheddar.

Leftover boerewors, potatoes and vegetables from a braai can be turned into another meal with a few additional ingredients.

Eggs are a versatile option for using leftovers in breakfast, lunch or dinner. They can be served fried with steak, scrambled with sliced boerewors or added to an omelette.

One large egg contains about 7g of protein. Eggs can also be stored in the refrigerator and used in a range of meals.

Using leftovers can help reduce food waste and the need to prepare a meal from scratch. Leftovers should be refrigerated promptly and consumed within two to three days. They should also be reheated thoroughly before serving.

This grab-and-go bowl combines scrambled eggs with potatoes, boerewors and cheddar. It can be prepared using fresh ingredients or leftover potatoes and boerewors from a previous meal.

Grab-and-go bowl

Ingredients

Handful of baby potatoes, halved, or leftover baked potatoes cut into wedges

Salt and pepper

Olive oil, for cooking

20cm piece of boerewors, or leftover boerewors

½ small onion, chopped

2 eggs, beaten

15ml (1 tbsp) milk

30ml (2 tbsp) grated cheddar

Method

Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for about 20 minutes, or until cooked. If using leftover baked potatoes, cut them into wedges. Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Fry the boerewors for about eight minutes, turning until browned and cooked through. Slice into rings and set aside. If using leftover boerewors, simply slice it into rings. Place the potatoes cut-side down in the same pan with the onion. Fry for about five minutes, or until browned. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. If using leftover potatoes, add them to the onion for the final two minutes. Heat another splash of oil in the pan over medium-low heat. Whisk the eggs, milk and a pinch of salt together. Add to the pan and stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon for about three minutes, until mostly set and soft curds have formed. Remove from the heat. Place the scrambled eggs, potato mixture, boerewors and cheddar in a bowl. Serve immediately or refrigerate for later. Garnish with parsley, if preferred. Tip: To make ahead, cool all the ingredients before placing them in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to three days. Reheat in the microwave for about two minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until heated through.

*This recipe is courtesy of South African Poultry Association