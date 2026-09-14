From classic to candied apple: Five creative ways to enjoy koe’sisters

From the traditional syrup-soaked classic to pineapple, rooibos and candied apple variations, here are five creative ways to enjoy the beloved South African treat.

The koe’sister, a traditional Cape Malay treat, is a familiar part of South African food culture.

The spiced, fried dough is traditionally soaked in syrup and coated in desiccated coconut.

Wayne Blake, group food and beverage manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, shared a classic recipe and five variations to try at home.

“A fresh Koe’sister done right? You simply cannot beat it! That soft fried dough soaked in syrup, the gentle nuttiness from coconut, and that warm cinnamon spice running all the way through. It is rich, and undeniably comforting, so indulgent, but also extremely familiar,” Blake said.

Classic koe’sister recipe

Ingredients

500g cake flour

10g baking powder

5g salt

15ml ground cinnamon

5ml ground ginger

5ml ground cardamom

5ml ground aniseed

100g sugar

2 eggs

250ml milk

Oil, for deep-frying

For the syrup

500ml water

500g sugar

5ml ground cinnamon

5ml lemon juice

Desiccated coconut, for coating

Method

Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and aniseed in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs and milk. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until a soft, slightly sticky dough forms. Avoid overmixing. Cover and leave to rest for 45 minutes at room temperature. Lightly oil or flour your hands. Divide the dough into 20g-25g portions. Shape each portion into a small log, approximately 5cm-6cm long and 2cm thick. Heat the oil to 170°C in a deep, heavy-based pot. Fry the koe’sisters in small batches, turning gently, for about four to six minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon or tongs and drain briefly on paper towel. For the syrup, combine the water, sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice in a pot. Heat while stirring until the sugar has dissolved and the syrup is hot and lightly coats the back of a spoon. Do not reduce it to a thick syrup. If necessary, add a small amount of hot water to loosen the syrup. While the syrup is hot, dip each koe’sister for three to six seconds, turning once to coat evenly. Remove immediately, allowing excess syrup to drip off, and roll in desiccated coconut while still warm. Serve warm or at room temperature. Safety note: Take care when working with hot oil and syrup. Both can cause serious burns. Do not overfill the pot with oil and fry in small batches. Keep the cooking area clear and dry and keep children away from hot oil and syrup.

Classic koe’sister Read more Heritage Month delicacies: Vetkoek with boerewors and tomato smoor fried eggs Author: Lineo Lesemane Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 500g cake flour

10g baking powder

5g salt

15 ml ground cinnamon

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5 ml ground cardamom

5 ml ground aniseed

100g sugar

2 eggs

Read more Recipe of the day: Silky smoky hot buttered 250 ml milk

Oil, for deep-frying

For the syrup

500 ml water

500g sugar

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5 ml lemon juice

Desiccated coconut, for coating Instructions Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and aniseed in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs and milk. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until a soft, slightly sticky dough forms. Avoid overmixing. Cover and leave to rest for 45 minutes at room temperature. Lightly oil or flour your hands. Divide the dough into 20g–25g portions. Shape each portion into a small log, approximately 5cm–6cm long and 2cm thick. Heat the oil to 170°C in a deep, heavy-based pot. Fry the koe’sisters in small batches, turning gently, for about four to six minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon or tongs and drain briefly on paper towel. For the syrup, combine the water, sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice in a pot. Heat while stirring until the sugar has dissolved and the syrup is hot and lightly coats the back of a spoon. Do not reduce it to a thick syrup. If necessary, add a small amount of hot water to loosen the syrup. While the syrup is hot, dip each koe’sister for three to six seconds, turning once to coat evenly. Remove immediately, allowing excess syrup to drip off, and roll in desiccated coconut while still warm. Serve warm or at room temperature. Safety note: Take care when working with hot oil and syrup. Both can cause serious burns. Do not overfill the pot with oil and fry in small batches. Keep the cooking area clear and dry and keep children away from hot oil and syrup.

Five creative variations

Spiced pineapple and lime koe’sisters

Prepare the dough according to the classic recipe. For the filling, cook 150g crushed pineapple with 5ml Kashmiri chilli powder over medium heat until reduced to a thick paste. Allow to cool completely. Divide the dough into equal portions and flatten each into a small disc. Place a spoonful of the cooled pineapple mixture in the centre. Carefully seal the dough and shape it into a smooth ball, ensuring the filling is completely enclosed. Fry according to the classic method. Dip the cooked koe’sisters in syrup and coat with desiccated coconut. Finish with a light dusting of lime zest, if desired. Tip: Cook the pineapple until most of the moisture has evaporated. A wet filling can make the dough difficult to seal and may cause it to split during frying.

Spiced pineapple and lime koe’sisters. Picture: Supplied

Salted condensed milk and cardamom koe’sisters

Combine 300ml water, 150ml evaporated milk, 120ml condensed milk, 5ml ground cinnamon, 3ml ground cardamom and a generous pinch of salt in a pot. Heat gently over low heat, stirring continuously, until smooth and slightly thickened. Do not allow the mixture to boil, as the dairy can split or catch. Dip the hot koe’sisters briefly into the mixture, allowing them to absorb some of the syrup. Roll in desiccated coconut and serve. Tip: The salt helps balance the sweetness of the condensed milk. Taste the mixture before dipping and adjust if necessary.

Salted condensed milk and cardamom koe’sisters. Picture: Supplied

Rooibos and naartjie koe’sisters

Replace half of the water in the classic syrup with 250ml strong brewed rooibos tea. Combine with the 500g sugar, 5ml cinnamon and strips of naartjie peel. Heat until the sugar has dissolved and the flavours have infused. Remove the naartjie peel before using the syrup. Dip the cooked koe’sisters in the syrup and roll in desiccated coconut. Tip: Remove the naartjie peel once the syrup has been infused to prevent bitterness.

Rooibos and naartjie koe’sisters. Picture: Supplied

Marmite, coconut and black pepper koe’sisters

For a savoury variation, warm 80ml of the syrup and whisk in 7g Marmite. Dip the cooked koe’sisters in the regular syrup, then lightly brush with the Marmite glaze. Combine desiccated coconut with freshly cracked black pepper and a small pinch of salt. Roll the glazed koe’sisters in the mixture. Tip: Use the Marmite glaze sparingly so that it does not overpower the sweet and savoury flavours.

Marmite, coconut and black pepper koe’sisters. Picture: Supplied

Candied apple koe’sisters

Prepare the dough according to the classic recipe. For the filling, cook 250g peeled and diced apples with 30g sugar, 5ml lemon juice and 2.5ml ground cinnamon over medium heat until soft and jammy. Allow the filling to cool completely. Divide the dough into 20g-25g portions and flatten each into a small disc. Place a spoonful of the apple mixture in the centre and carefully seal the dough, forming a smooth ball. Fry according to the classic method. For the caramel glaze, heat 150g sugar over medium heat until completely melted and light golden in colour. Dip the top of each koe’sister into the caramel and place it down immediately to set. Sprinkle with desiccated coconut while the caramel is still slightly warm. Allow to cool until the caramel has set. Tip: Cook the apple filling until it is thick and relatively dry. Cool it completely before filling the dough to reduce the risk of leaking or splitting during frying.