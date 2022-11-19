Saturday tasty treat: Scrumptious creamy croissant pudding

Citizen Reporter

The smell of something baking in the oven is unmatched on an early weekend morning, particularly with inspiration from the French to make a pudding using their classic croissants.

We may not have croissant bakeries on every corner, but store-made croissants from certain retailers and bakeries can try to match the flaky, buttery richness of croissants.

If you are looking for some inspiration on what to do with some leftover croissants that are not as fresh as they were, this croissant pudding recipe is crunchy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside.

The recipe is also suitable for add-ons of some of your favourites, such as mini chocolate chips, raisins, cranberries, nuts or even other dried fruit.

This delicious croissant pudding is just perfect. In this recipe, you can swop the croissants for leftover bread, including sweet bread.

Croissant pudding recipe

Ingredients

3 large croissants (use croissants that are not so fresh)

300 ml of milk

2 large eggs

250 ml whipping cream

100g white sugar

Vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon of lemon zest

3 tablespoons sliced almonds, pecans or frozen berries

Instructions

Preheat over to 180°C/350°F. Cut each of the croissants in half (if you chop bread into too many pieces it won’t be crispy on the outside anymore). Mix all of the ingredients except the croissants and sliced almonds, pecans or frozen berries in a bowl. Dip the croissants in the mixturone half at a time for the mixture. Take the croissant halves to a small mould Add the mixture to the croissants (do not crush the croissants) Add the sliced almonds, pecans or frozen berries. Place the croissants in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until you see the mixture takes shape and is not liquid. Once the pudding is ready, add maple honey, drizzle some nuts or dried fruit and serve.

This recipe can be found on cookingwithliz Instagram page.

