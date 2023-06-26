Recipe of the day: 3 savoury baking recipes perfect for a light meal

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Whether you are looking for a make-ahead meal, a classic crowd-pleaser, or a unique twist on a traditional dish, these recipes have got you covered.

From the freezer-friendly delight of freezable zucchini slices to the comforting and flavourful egg and bacon pie, and the exotic fusion of flavours in the lamb baklava, these recipes will take your culinary skills to new heights.

So, put on your apron, preheat the oven, and dive into the world of irresistible savoury bakes.

Three savoury baking recipes to try

How to make a freezable Zucchini slice

Homemade french savoury zucchini slice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 bacon rashers, finely chopped

1 brown onion, finely chopped

2 zucchinis, coarsely grated

1 cup pumpkin, coarsely grated

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, just thawed

1 cup (120g) coarsely grated cheddar

1 cup (150g) self-raising flour

1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped

4 Coles Australian Free Range Eggs, lightly whisked

1/4 cup (60ml) milk

2 tbsp olive oil

Mixed salad leaves, to serve (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a 20cm x 30cm lamington pan and line the base and 2 long sides with baking paper. Heat a medium frying pan over medium heat. Add the bacon and onion and cook, stirring for 5 min or until onion softens. Transfer to a bowl. Add the zucchini, pumpkin, mixed vegetables, cheddar, flour and parsley to the bacon mixture and stir to combine. Add the egg, milk and oil and stir to combine. Season. Spoon into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Bake for 40 min or until firm to the touch. Set aside to cool. Cut into pieces and serve with salad leaves.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com.au.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: 2 novel butter chicken recipes to try this week

How to make an egg and bacon pie

Homemade egg and bacon pie. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 rindless bacon rashers, chopped

2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

10 Coles Eggs Free Range, plus 1 extra egg, beaten

100ml Coles Full Cream Milk

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

Spicy tomato & anchovy relish to serve

2 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 long red chilli (seeds removed if you prefer less heat)

400g canned tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato sauce

1/4 cup small basil leaves

3 anchovy fillets, chopped

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Grease a 22cm pie dish. Line the pie dish with 1 sheet of pastry. Fry bacon in a dry frypan over medium heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring, until lightly cooked. Drain on paper towel, then cool. Whisk 6 eggs together with the milk, parsley, nutmeg and some salt and pepper. Spread half the bacon in the pie dish, then pour in the egg mixture. One by one, crack the remaining 4 eggs into a cup and gently slip into the mixture without breaking up. Scatter with the remaining bacon. Brush pastry rim with beaten egg, then top with remaining pastry. Trim to fit, then crimp edges with a fork. Brush the top with beaten egg and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce oven to 170°C and cook for a further 25-30 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the dish for 30 minutes before removing. Cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, for the relish, place olive oil, garlic and chilli in a pan over medium heat and cook, stirring, for 1-2 minutes until garlic softens slightly. . Add remaining ingredients and simmer gently for 5 minutes until reduced and thickened. Season, then remove from the heat and allow to cool. Slice pie and serve with tomato relish.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com.au.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tipsy pork potjie recipe with red wine

How to make a lamb baklava

Homemade lamb baklava. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

750g lean ground lamb

1 red onion , chopped (about 3 cups)

6 garlic cloves , minced

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp smoked paprika

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp hot-red-chili-flakes

1 796-ml can plum tomatoes

1 cup red wine

1/3 cup sultana raisins

4 thyme sprigs

Crust

• 1/2 cup butter, melted

• 12 sheets phyllo pastry

• 2 tbsp honey

Method

Position a rack in bottom third of oven and preheat to 190°C. Heat a large frying pan, preferably non-stick, over medium-high. Add lamb and stir often, until no pink remains, 5 to 7 min. Pour off all but 2 tbsp fat. Add onion, garlic, coriander, paprika, salt and hot pepper flakes.

Cook until onion is softened, 5 to 7 min.

Stir in tomatoes, wine, raisins and thyme. Bring to a boil, mashing tomatoes with a potato masher.

Reduce heat to medium and boil gently, uncovered, until most of liquid is absorbed, 30 to 35 min. Remove thyme and let mixture cool completely. Crust: Insert the base of a 9-in. Round springform pan, lip side down. Lightly brush bottom and inside edge with melted butter. Place a phyllo sheet on a work surface. Brush all over with melted butter, then top with another sheet. Brush with melted butter, then repeat with 2 more sheets. Using bottom of springform pan as a guide, carefully cut into a circle. Cover circle with plastic wrap and set aside. Keep remaining phyllo sheets in a stack. Lightly brush top sheet with melted butter. Remove from stack and place it, butter side up, in prepared pan with two overhanging sides. Rotate pan 90 degrees. Repeat with 7 more phyllo sheets, rotating the pan as you go so side is evenly covered. Scoop cooled lamb mixture over phyllo, then smooth top. Lift overhanging edges toward the centre of the pan and fold over to enclose filling. Top with reserved phyllo rounds. Use the dull side of a paring knife to tuck edges into side of pan. Brush top of baklava with honey. Using a sharp paring knife, cut the top phyllo layers into quarters, then cut 5 evenly spaced diagonal lines into each quarter. Transfer pan to a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in lower third of oven until phyllo is shiny and dark golden, 28 to 32 min. Cool baklava in pan for 10 min. Transfer to a platter. Cut into 8 wedges.

*This recipe was sourced from chatelaine.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Indian lamb shank pot roast for a cosy couch dinner