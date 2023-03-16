Recipe of the day: Fish and Avocado combos

Citizen Reporter

The Easter season is edging closer and many people are planning plenty of family gatherings for this religious holiday and the food needs to be reminiscent of favourite dishes such as a delicious combo of fish and avocado.

Avocados can go with plenty of meals, they are great on tacos, pickled fish, sandwiches or wraps, salad, sushi and even bunny chow. You can enjoy these fish and avo combos by making this Asian-inspired fishcake and avocado Bahn Mi (a Vietnamese sandwich) and a salmon trout passionfruit salad platter.

Both these fish and avo recipes are simple to prepare and equally quick to make.

Fishcakes and Avocado Bahn Mi

Fishcake and avo Bahn mi. Picture: Supplied (SAAGA)

Serves 4 as a light meal or starter

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 fishcakes

15 ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil

¼ cup (60 ml) water

1 carrot, shredded

10 ml (2 tsp) rice wine vinegar

4 long white bread rolls or 2 baguettes, halved

100g (⅓ cup) mayonnaise

1 cucumber, sliced lengthways

1 avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced

Sweet chilli sauce to drizzle

To serve

Coriander leaves

Sliced small red chilli

Chopped roasted cashews

Method

Cook or bake fish cakes according to instructions on the packaging. Place the sesame oil, water, carrot and vinegar in a small bowl and toss to combine. Set aside for 5 minutes. Spread the mayonnaise onto the rolls and divide the cucumber, carrot and fishcakes between them. Add the sliced avocado. Drizzle with sweet chilli sauce. Top with the coriander and chilli and serve with the spring onion and chopped roasted cashews.

Avocado, Salmon Trout & Passionfruit Salad Platter

Avocado Smoked Trout Passionfruit salad recipe. Picture: Supplied, (SAAGA)

Serves: As many as you need to feed – scale ingredients according to the number of people

Preparation time: 10 – 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced

Smoked trout ribbons

Smoked salmon trout

Passion fruit, halved (if unavailable may substitute with pineapple/pomegranate/grapefruit/nectarine)

Avocado or olive oil, to drizzle

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Microgreens, to garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method:

Arrange the avocado slices, salmon and smoked salmon ribbons on a large platter. Add the passion fruit halves. Drizzle with oil, season and garnish with micro herbs and lemon wedges.

This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).