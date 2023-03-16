Recipe of the day: Fish and Avocado combos

The Easter season is edging closer and many people are planning plenty of family gatherings for this religious holiday and the food needs to be reminiscent of favourite dishes such as a delicious combo of fish and avocado.
Avocados can go with plenty of meals, they are great on tacos, pickled fish, sandwiches or wraps, salad, sushi and even bunny chow. You can enjoy these fish and avo combos by making this Asian-inspired fishcake and avocado Bahn Mi (a Vietnamese sandwich) and a salmon trout passionfruit salad platter.
Both these fish and avo recipes are simple to prepare and equally quick to make.
Fishcakes and Avocado Bahn Mi
Serves 4 as a light meal or starter
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 fishcakes
- 15 ml (1 tbsp) sesame oil
- ¼ cup (60 ml) water
- 1 carrot, shredded
- 10 ml (2 tsp) rice wine vinegar
- 4 long white bread rolls or 2 baguettes, halved
- 100g (⅓ cup) mayonnaise
- 1 cucumber, sliced lengthways
- 1 avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced
- Sweet chilli sauce to drizzle
To serve
- Coriander leaves
- Sliced small red chilli
- Chopped roasted cashews
Method
- Cook or bake fish cakes according to instructions on the packaging.
- Place the sesame oil, water, carrot and vinegar in a small bowl and toss to combine. Set aside for 5 minutes.
- Spread the mayonnaise onto the rolls and divide the cucumber, carrot and fishcakes between them.
- Add the sliced avocado.
- Drizzle with sweet chilli sauce.
- Top with the coriander and chilli and serve with the spring onion and chopped roasted cashews.
Avocado, Salmon Trout & Passionfruit Salad Platter
Serves: As many as you need to feed – scale ingredients according to the number of people
Preparation time: 10 – 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced
- Smoked trout ribbons
- Smoked salmon trout
- Passion fruit, halved (if unavailable may substitute with pineapple/pomegranate/grapefruit/nectarine)
- Avocado or olive oil, to drizzle
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Microgreens, to garnish
- Lemon wedges, to serve
Method:
- Arrange the avocado slices, salmon and smoked salmon ribbons on a large platter. Add the passion fruit halves.
- Drizzle with oil, season and garnish with micro herbs and lemon wedges.
This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).