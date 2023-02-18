Fluffy pancakes recipe with blueberry syrup

Citizen Reporter

There are a few breakfast meals that hit the spot quite like fluffy pancakes do.

A pancake recipe must be airy, and light, resulting in a fluffy, buttery texture that will want you to have so many more servings.

They are served up deliciously with syrups, and honey, topped with fresh fruit and decadent toppings such as homemade blueberry syrup or cinnamon apples.

This pancake recipe will be a hit with your family, kids and guests, especially with a cup of coffee or tea, first thing in the morning.

Simple fluffy pancake recipe

Ingredients

1 cup of All-Purpose flour, sifted

2 tsp Baking Powder

Pinch of Salt

2 tbsp white sugar

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons of milk

1 large egg, beaten

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Canola oil (or any other vegetable oil), for cooking

Instructions

Combine flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder in a bowl and mix well. In a separate bowl, mix the egg, milk, vanilla, and melted butter together. Be careful not to use hot, melted butter, as that may end up cooking your eggs! Pour the wet ingredient mixture into the dry ingredients and stir till mostly incorporated. The batter should be thick and a little lumpy, but without any visible streaks of flour. If it is too thick to work with, add a little milk. Set the batter aside for 5-10 minutes. Heat a heavy-bottomed, non-stick pan over a low-medium heat and coat it with oil. Use a ¼ cup measure to scoop and drop the batter into the pan so that you get evenly-sized pancakes. Cook until the first side is golden brown, or until the top surface forms bubbles. Flip and repeat on the other side. Adjust heat accordingly. Serve while still hot.

This recipe can be found on chocolatesandchai.com.

Homemade blueberry syrup

Blueberry syrup with pancakes. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 cups of blueberries

1 cup + 2 Tbsp blueberry juice, grape juice or apple juice, divided

1/3 cup granulated sugar*

4 tsp cornstarch

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

Add blueberries, 1 cup of juice and sugar to a small saucepan, and stir. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and let simmer for 6 – 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until many of the blueberries have burst. In a small bowl whisk together the remaining 2 Tbsp juice with the cornstarch then pour into the pan. Let simmer 1 minute longer to thicken while stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon juice. If desired press and strain through a mesh sieve to remove skins, blitz in a blender (be sure to remove the centre of the lid insert and cover with a towel to blend since it’s a hot liquid), or serve as is.

This recipe can be found cookingclassy.com.