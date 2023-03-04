Saturday treat: Four-ingredient Victorian sponge cake

Citizen Reporter

Making a cake appears to be a tall order until you make it yourself especially if you pick an easy cake recipe that will have incredible results.

For those emergency family functions, late birthday parties or you simply forgot to make a sweet treat, an easy cake recipe goes a long way.

This classic British Victorian sponge cake is fluffy goodness and it’s a basic cake that can be dressed up with some jam, whipped cream, berries, buttercream icing, lemon curd, chocolate spread and more.

Easy four-ingredient British Victorian cake

Ingredients

4 eggs, large

226g caster sugar or granulated sugar

226g self-raising flour (if all-purpose, add 1 tsp baking powder)

226g baking margarine or butter

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 180°C Grease and line with parchment paper 2 round cake pans Add butter and sugar and mix until light and fluffy in a stand-mixer or hand-mixer. Scrape down the sides of your bowl One by one, add your eggs into the mixture until they are incorporated into the batter. Add in your dry ingredients flour, but if not using self-raising flour with baking powder incorporated, add 1 tsp baking powder. If you find the mixture too dry add 1-2 tablespoons of milk Divide the batter evenly into your 9-inch round cake pans Bake for 25-30 mins until they are golden brown When cool, remove from the tins.

You can eat it as is or add your favourite buttercream frosting in the middle like my mum did, along with a layer of homemade raspberry jam. On top, sprinkle with powdered sugar or leave plain, cut, and serve.

How To Make Buttercream Icing

Ingredients

1/2 cup icing sugar

3/4 cup softened butter

1 tsp heavy cream or coconut milk (add more if needed)

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extra

Instructions

Mix until fluffy and spread in the middle of the two cakes with a layer of raspberry jam or your favourite jam.

