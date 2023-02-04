Saturday treat: Marie biscuit chocolate squares

Citizen Reporter

Marie biscuits are a firm favourite amongst South Africans as a simple teatime treat. However, they are very versatile when it comes to turning them into desserts, especially the childhood favourite of Marie biscuits chocolate squares.

For some, these squares conjure up memories dating back to their primary and high school days when learners who were squires and debs raised funds for their school, a ball or a charity event they were organising.

To raise the money they would sell them for R5 for one Marie biscuit chocolate square over 10 years ago. Who knows how much they cost now? A whole bucket load would be finished by midday. To get some nostalgia you can easily make a bulk of these at home.

This recipe can be made tenfold.

This dessert or treat is electricity-friendly: you won’t need to use the oven or any mixer to make them. However, if you want them to harden quicker, you can pop them in the fridge for a few hours.

Marie biscuit chocolate squares

Ingredients

250 grams of butter (do not substitute for margarine)

500g of icing sugar

½ cup of cocoa

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 packet of Maria biscuits, broken into pieces

Method

Melt the butter in a big pot until melted. Remove the pot of melted butter from the heat and add the icing sugar and cocoa. Mix well until well combined and make sure there are no dry bits. Stir in the beaten egg and vanilla and mix until smooth. Add the broken biscuit bits and stir until well combined and evenly coated with chocolate. Spoon the mixture into a greased 24 x 24 cm pan (or any suitable bakeable pan) and smooth out with a spatula. Allow it to cool and firm, then pop it in the fridge to speed up the process if necessary. Cut the contents of the pan into 16 squares and keep teh squares in an airtight container.

Notes*

You can add nuts to your chocolate squares and if you are experimental try other biscuits such as shortbread, Tennis biscuits or oat crunchies.

Store them in the fridge for some longevity.

This recipe is courtesy of lovilee.co.za