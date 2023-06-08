Recipe of the day: Quick and easy homemade crunchies

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Do you find yourself yearning for a culinary adventure? Are you in search of an easy snack to satisfy your craving for something sweet and crunchy?

Look no further, this recipe for homemade crunchies is guaranteed to tantalise your taste buds and transport you to a world of homemade indulgence.

These homemade crunchies are more than just a snack; they are an experience in itself. As you savour these delectable treats, you will find yourself transported to a realm of pure bliss, where every morsel is a celebration of homemade goodness.

Healthy snacking: Homemade crunchies

The combination of oats, butter, and golden syrup creates a symphony of flavours that dance upon your palate, leaving a lingering sensation that is nothing short of extraordinary.

Whether you choose to enjoy them as a delightful afternoon snack or pair them with a steaming cup of tea, the homemade crunchies will become your go-to treat, a faithful companion during moments of indulgence or a delightful surprise to share with friends and loved ones.

So, gather your ingredients, don your apron, and let the magic unfold as you embark on this culinary journey.

How to make homemade crunchies

Homemade crunchies. Photo: iStock

Ingredients

230g butter

1Tbs golden syrup

2 cups of oats

1 cup of flour

1 cup coconut

1 cup brown sugar

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

Homemade crunchies – the perfect all-time snack. Photo: iStock

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Mix the flour, oats and coconut in a bowl. Melt the butter in a small pot and then add the syrup and sugar and heat. When the butter is bubbling add the bicarb (baking soda) and stir through and remove from the heat. Pour the butter mixture into the dry ingredients and stir together by hand. Using the back of a metal spoon, gently press the crunchie mixture into a greased or lined baking tray – approximately 30cm x 20cm or similar depending on how thick you like the crunchies. A thinner layer will make the crunchies crispier and a thicker layer will make them chewier. Bake for 15 minutes at 180°C; then turn the oven down to 160°C and bake for a further 10 minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool in the pan before slicing into squares.

*This recipe was sourced from drizzleanddip.com.

