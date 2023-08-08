Recipe of the day: Delicious Swedish meatballs with egg noodles

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Get ready to taste Sweden with this yummy Swedish Meatballs recipe.

These tasty meatballs are made from seasoned ground meat and cooked just right. You can enjoy them with creamy mashed potatoes or yummy lingonberry sauce.

It’s like a bite of Swedish tradition in every mouthful. Now, learn how to make these delicious meatballs and bring a bit of Nordic cooking to your kitchen.

How to make Swedish Meatballs

Homemade Swedish Meatballs. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the meatballs

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons cream

1 egg large

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon fresh parsley minced

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon oil

½ yellow onion minced

1 clove garlic minced

500g ground chicken

700g ground chuck

For the sauce

6 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

430ml low sodium beef broth

430ml low sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

¾ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon Beef Instant Bouillon Granules

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Salt if needed. Taste first.

1-2 tablespoons parsley minced

Method

For the meatballs

Cover 2 large cooking sheets with foil and spray the foil with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 204°C. In a large bowl, combine breadcrumbs, milk, cream, egg, salt, pepper, allspice, nutmeg and parsley. Set the mixture aside to allow the milk to soak into the breadcrumbs, at least 10 minutes.

For the sauce

While meatballs are cooking, prepare the sauce.

Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the flour to the butter and whisk well. Cook over med-low heat until mixture turns a little darker. Whisk often. Add beef broth, chicken broth, cream, sour cream, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, cider vinegar, sugar and black pepper. Taste, then season with salt, if needed. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and add the meatballs. Simmer, stirring gently & often, until gravy has thickened. Add chopped parsley and stir gently. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or macaroni. If eating Swedish Meatballs without noodles or a side dish, serve with a teaspoon of Lingonberry Jam or Cranberry Sauce on the side, optional.

*This recipe was sourced from thecookierookie.com.

