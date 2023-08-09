Recipe of the day: Chicken Biscuit

Step into the world of delightful flavours with the chicken biscuit recipe. Imagine warm, soft scones and tasty, juicy chicken coming together for a fantastic meal.
Whether you want a yummy breakfast, a tasty brunch, or a comforting dinner, these chicken biscuits will make your taste buds dance.
How to make a Chicken Biscuit
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 cup pickle juice
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- Salt, to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 large egg, whisked
- 1/2 cup buttermilk, well shaken
- 4 baked store-bought or homemade scones
- 1/4 cup honey, warmed
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Grapefruit salmon salad
Method
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place the chicken thighs and pickle juice in a zip-top bag. Press out any air and seal the bag. Marinate the chicken, refrigerated, for 4 hours or up to overnight, rotating the bag occasionally.
- Add 1 1/2- to 2-inches of oil to a large Dutch oven or deep heavy-duty skillet, preferably cast-iron. Heat over medium-high heat to 162°C.
- Meanwhile, put the flour, cornstarch, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a rimmed shallow bowl and whisk to combine.
- Whisk together the egg, buttermilk, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a separate rimmed shallow bowl.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade). Coat a piece of chicken evenly in the buttermilk mixture, shaking off any excess.
- Coat the same piece of chicken evenly in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess.
- Put the chicken on a plate and repeat with remaining pieces.
- Transfer the chicken to the hot oil and fry until deep golden brown, flipping halfway through, and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 73°C, which is 7 to 8 minutes total. Adjust the heat as necessary to maintain frying temperature of 162°C.
- Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate as the chicken becomes done. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Cut the biscuits in half. Top each half with a piece of chicken. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of warm honey over each. Close the sandwiches with the remaining biscuit half, and serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com.