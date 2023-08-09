Recipe of the day: Chicken Biscuit

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Step into the world of delightful flavours with the chicken biscuit recipe. Imagine warm, soft scones and tasty, juicy chicken coming together for a fantastic meal.

Whether you want a yummy breakfast, a tasty brunch, or a comforting dinner, these chicken biscuits will make your taste buds dance.

How to make a Chicken Biscuit

Homemade Chicken Biscuit. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 cup pickle juice

Vegetable oil, for frying

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 large egg, whisked

1/2 cup buttermilk, well shaken

4 baked store-bought or homemade scones

1/4 cup honey, warmed

Method

Gather the ingredients. Place the chicken thighs and pickle juice in a zip-top bag. Press out any air and seal the bag. Marinate the chicken, refrigerated, for 4 hours or up to overnight, rotating the bag occasionally. Add 1 1/2- to 2-inches of oil to a large Dutch oven or deep heavy-duty skillet, preferably cast-iron. Heat over medium-high heat to 162°C. Meanwhile, put the flour, cornstarch, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a rimmed shallow bowl and whisk to combine. Whisk together the egg, buttermilk, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a separate rimmed shallow bowl. Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade). Coat a piece of chicken evenly in the buttermilk mixture, shaking off any excess. Coat the same piece of chicken evenly in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Put the chicken on a plate and repeat with remaining pieces. Transfer the chicken to the hot oil and fry until deep golden brown, flipping halfway through, and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 73°C, which is 7 to 8 minutes total. Adjust the heat as necessary to maintain frying temperature of 162°C. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate as the chicken becomes done. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cut the biscuits in half. Top each half with a piece of chicken. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of warm honey over each. Close the sandwiches with the remaining biscuit half, and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com.

