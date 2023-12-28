Recipe of the day: Moist cinnamon banana scones

Give your usual scone recipe a make-over with a delicious sweet twist.

If you have overripe bananas at home that you are about to throw away, use them to make these delicious cinnamon banana scones instead.

These delicious soft and tender scones with a cinnamon cream cheese glaze will go perfectly well with that late afternoon cup of tea.

Banana scones with a cinnamon cream cheese glaze

Ingredients

Cinnamon Banana scones

3 ½ cups All-purpose flour

½ teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon Baking powder

¼ teaspoon Baking soda

2 teaspoon Ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon Ground nutmeg

½ cup Brown sugar

½ cup Unsalted butter cold and cubed

2 Bananas ripe and mashed

¾ cup Heavy cream

2 teaspoon Pure vanilla extract

1 Large egg lightly beaten.

2 tablespoon Heavy cream

White granulated sugar for the tops of the scones.

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Glaze

60g Cream cheese room temperature

⅓ cup Powdered sugar

¾ teaspoon Ground cinnamon

2 tablespoon Milk

1 teaspoon Pure vanilla extract

Method

Cinnamon Banana Scones

In a large bowl, sift together flour. Whisk in salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. In a small bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a potato masher or a fork. Take the cold butter, and cut it into small cubes. Freeze until cold. Add the butter into the dry ingredients bowl. Use a pastry cutter (or 2 forks or your fingers) to mash the butter into the flour. This will take a few minutes. The butter should be the size of a pea. Pour the mashed bananas, lightly beaten egg, vanilla, and heavy cream into the butter/dry ingredient bowl. Use a rubber spatula and fold the wet into the dry. Switch to your hands to knead until combined. There will be some dry ingredients bits left at the bottom of the bowl. Do this until combined, but don’t over knead. Prepare a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Pour the dough onto the cookie sheet. Mold it with your hands into a 18cm diameter circle. It should be very thick. Cut the dough into 8 triangles. Separate the triangles so they have some space between each other. Freeze for 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 190°C. Use a pastry brush and brush the heavy cream on top of the scones. Sprinkle sugar on top. Bake for 25-28 minutes. To prevent too much browning on the bottom, place an empty cookie sheet on the bottom rack of the oven. The scones are finished baking when the edges are golden brown. Let them cool for 15 minutes on the cookie sheet before preparing the glaze.

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Glaze

In a small bowl, use a hand mixer and beat the cream cheese on medium-high for 1 minute. There should be no chunks of cream cheese. Add in the powdered sugar and beat on high for 1-2 minutes until everything is combined and smooth. Add in the milk, vanilla, and cinnamon. Mix on medium until everything is smooth and combined. Use a spoon to top the scones with the glaze.

*This recipe was sourced from www.stephaniesweets.com

