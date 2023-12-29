Recipes

29 Dec 2023

Recipe of the day: 10-minute air fryer omelette

Although an omelette is a quick and easy breakfast recipe to make, it can be difficult to master. But making it in an air fryer can give you the perfect fluffy omelette.

Air fryer omelette

Picture: iStock

Omelettes are notoriously difficult to master, even though it’s one of the quickest and easiest breakfasts to make. Instead of risking the embarrassment of serving up an omelette that tore when you flipped it or broke in half because it was stuffed with too much filling, most people choose to make scrambled eggs or fried eggs.

Below, we show you how to make the perfect, fluffy omelette in your air fryer in only 10 minutes. It’s so easy and mess-free to make, you’ll never cook it any other way again.

Quick and easy air fryer omelette

Ingredients

  • 2 medium eggs
  • 1/3 cup spinach, chopped
  • 1/3 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • ¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

  1. Preheat your air fryer to 180°C and grab your air fryer liner or dish.
  2. In a small bowl (or directly in the liner) whisk together eggs, and add mix-ins.
  3. Pour the mixture in a single layer in your air fryer liner. Bake for about 8-10 minutes, until fully cooked.
  4. Remove from the liner, slice into pieces if desired and enjoy! Be careful because the liner will be hot straight out of the air fryer.

