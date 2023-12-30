Recipe of the day: Stuffed savoury sponge cake

Stuffed with ham, cheese and baby spinach, this sponge cake is the perfect appetizer for your New Year’s Eve Party.

It’s almost time to bring in the New Year with friends and family. If you are hosting a party at home, this stuffed savoury sponge cake will make the perfect appetiser.

The recipe below is filled with mayonnaise, cream cheese, pancetta and baby spinach, but you can choose any filling of your choice.

If you want a thin and easier to eat sponge cake, you can prepare it in a wider pan – about 20cm – to get a soft result like a sweet cake.

How to make a stuffed savoury sponge cake

Ingredients

For the sponge cake

6 medium eggs

Pinch of salt

40g cheese, grated

20g granulated sugar

1 cup flour

Salt

For the stuffing

120g cooked speck or pancetta

50g Mozzarella cheese

30g baby spinach

40g mayonnaise

40g cream cheese

For the decoration

120g cream cheese

Cherry tomatoes

Olives

Method

To prepare the sponge cake

Break the eggs in a bowl and whip them with the granulated sugar. Add the flour and cheese, and pour into a well-buttered mould. Preheat the oven to 180°C and bake for 30 minutes. Check that the sponge cake is golden brown. When inserting a toothpick in the centre, it should come out dry. Once cooked, remove the sponge cake from the pan and let it cool. Once cooled, divide the cake in two with a serrated knife. Fill the base of the cake with mayonnaise, and add the baby spinach, speck and thinly sliced cheese. Stuff the top of the sponge cake with cream cheese and close it again. Spatulate the spreadable cheese of the decoration on the surface. Decorate with cherry tomatoes and olives and refrigerate until a few minutes before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from www.cookist.com

