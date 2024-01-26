Recipe of the day: Coconut broth prawns with fried aromatics

This recipe is not only mouth-watering but also easy to make.

The aromatics are best if fried on the day they’re served. You can use the Coconut broth prawns with fried aromatics dish to top rice dishes, roasted fish or even a creamy potato gratin.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: 60-minute creamy chicken stew with vegetables

Coconut broth prawns with fried aromatics

Ingredients

750g large tiger prawns, shells and heads on

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tomato paste

6 garlic cloves, peeled and bashed with the side of a knife

40g fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

50g lemongrass stalks (about 4), roughly sliced

8 large makrut lime leaves

3 red chillies, roughly sliced, seeds and all (45g)

1 tin of full-fat coconut milk (400g)

60ml double cream, plus 2 tbsp extra to serve

250g datterini or cherry tomatoes

1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

salt

Fried aromatics

105ml olive oil

6 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

2 red chillies, thinly sliced at a slight angle, seeds and all

30g fresh ginger, peeled and julienned

15g coconut flakes (aka coconut chips)

15g picked basil leaves

Method

Peel the prawns – remove the heads and shells and set these aside. Devein the peeled prawns and refrigerate until needed. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan, for which you have a lid, over a medium-high heat. Add the tomato paste and prawn heads and shells and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until deeply red. Add the garlic, ginger, lemongrass, lime leaves and chillies, and cook for a minute more, until fragrant. Add the coconut milk, cream, 450ml of water and 1 teaspoon of salt, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat down to medium-low, cover with the lid and leave to cook for 25 minutes. Strain through a sieve set over a large bowl, pressing down on the solids to extract as much flavour as possible (discard the solids, or save them for another use). Rinse out the sauté pan; you’ll use it again later.

For fried aromatics

Meanwhile, make the fried aromatics. Put the oil, garlic, chillies and ginger into a large frying pan over a medium heat. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the coconut flakes and a tiny pinch of salt and cook for 4 minutes more, or until the garlic and coconut are golden and the chillies transparent. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the solids to a plate lined with kitchen paper. Add the basil leaves to the frying pan and cook for 2–3 minutes more, or until deeply green and translucent. Drain them in a sieve set over a bowl, reserving the aromatic oil. Transfer the basil to the plate of fried aromatics. Wipe out the frying pan; you’ll use it for the prawns. Add a tablespoon of the aromatic oil to the large sauté pan and place over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tomatoes and cook for 6–7 minutes, or until charred and starting to burst. Add the strained broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 3 minutes, then keep on a low heat while you fry the prawns. Lastly, heat the large frying pan on a medium-high heat. Toss the prawns with ⅓ teaspoon of salt and 2½ tablespoons of the aromatic oil. Once the pan is very hot, fry the prawns for 60–90 seconds per side (flipping just to get them nice and coloured). If you’re overcrowding the pan, do this in two batches. Divide the broth between four shallow bowls and top with the fried prawns. Squeeze a lime wedge over each of the bowls and drizzle each bowl with ½ tablespoon of the extra cream and a teaspoon of the aromatic oil. Top with the fried aromatics.

*This recipe was sourced from Penguin Random House South Africa

A perfect topping dish: Coconut broth prawns with fried aromatics Read more Recipe of the day: 60-minute creamy chicken stew with vegetables Author: Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 750g large tiger prawns, shells and heads on

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp tomato paste

6 garlic cloves, peeled and bashed with the side of a knife

40g fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

50g lemongrass stalks (about 4), roughly sliced

8 large makrut lime leaves

3 red chillies, roughly sliced, seeds and all ( 45g )

1 tin of full-fat coconut milk ( 400g )

60 ml double cream, plus 2 tbsp extra to serve

250g datterini or cherry tomatoes

1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

salt

Fried aromatics 105 ml olive oil

6 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

2 red chillies, thinly sliced at a slight angle, seeds and all

30g fresh ginger, peeled and julienned

15g coconut flakes (aka coconut chips)

15g picked basil leaves

Instructions Peel the prawns – remove the heads and shells and set these aside. Devein the peeled prawns and refrigerate until needed. Heat the oil in a large sauté pan, for which you have a lid, over a medium-high heat. Add the tomato paste and prawn heads and shells and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 minutes or until deeply red. Add the garlic, ginger, lemongrass, lime leaves and chillies, and cook for a minute more, until fragrant. Add the coconut milk, cream, 450ml of water and 1 teaspoon of salt, bring to a simmer, then turn the heat down to medium-low, cover with the lid and leave to cook for 25 minutes. Strain through a sieve set over a large bowl, pressing down on the solids to extract as much flavour as possible (discard the solids, or save them for another use). Rinse out the sauté pan; you’ll use it again later. For fried aromatics Meanwhile, make the fried aromatics. Put the oil, garlic, chillies and ginger into a large frying pan over a medium heat. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the coconut flakes and a tiny pinch of salt and cook for 4 minutes more, or until the garlic and coconut are golden and the chillies transparent. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the solids to a plate lined with kitchen paper. Add the basil leaves to the frying pan and cook for 2–3 minutes more, or until deeply green and translucent. Drain them in a sieve set over a bowl, reserving the aromatic oil. Transfer the basil to the plate of fried aromatics. Wipe out the frying pan; you’ll use it for the prawns. Add a tablespoon of the aromatic oil to the large sauté pan and place over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tomatoes and cook for 6–7 minutes, or until charred and starting to burst. Add the strained broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 3 minutes, then keep on a low heat while you fry the prawns. Lastly, heat the large frying pan on a medium-high heat. Toss the prawns with ⅓ teaspoon of salt and 2½ tablespoons of the aromatic oil. Once the pan is very hot, fry the prawns for 60–90 seconds per side (flipping just to get them nice and coloured). If you’re overcrowding the pan, do this in two batches. Divide the broth between four shallow bowls and top with the fried prawns. Squeeze a lime wedge over each of the bowls and drizzle each bowl with ½ tablespoon of the extra cream and a teaspoon of the aromatic oil. Top with the fried aromatics.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce