Recipe of the day: Black-Eyed Peas

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Tonight, try out something new and different in your kitchen – a delicious Black-Eyed Peas recipe.

This dish is all about combining the yummy black-eyed peas with flavourful spices and fresh ingredients.

Don’t worry if you are new to cooking – this recipe is perfect for everyone.

Prepare yourself to enjoy a tasty meal that’s not only easy to make but also honours the wonderful tradition of this special legume. So, get cooking and enjoy every mouthwatering bite of this amazing dish.

How to make black eyed peas

Black-eyed peas. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 pound (453g) black-eyed peas

4-5 thick slices bacon, chopped

141g smoked sausage or turkey, diced (about 1 cup)

1 large onion, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

2-3 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 optional jalapeno, minced (can replace with ¼ teaspoon cayenne)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced

1 bay leaf

1-2 teaspoons Creole seasoning

7-8 cups chicken broth

2 cups (or more) collard greens (or you can use kale)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Rinse dry black-eyed pea beans, pick through, and discard any foreign objects. Add beans to a large pot and cover with 3-4 inches of cold water. Let sit for 2-3 hours (or overnight). In a large, heavy sauté pan, saute chopped bacon until brown and crispy (4-5 minutes), then add sausage and saute for 2-3 more minutes. Remove bacon and sausage mixture, and set aside. Throw in the onions, celery, garlic, jalapenos, thyme, and bay leaf, and saute for 3-5 minutes until the onions are wilted and aromatic. Then pour in the chicken broth or water. Drain the soaked beans, rinse, and place them in the pot. Season with Creole seasoning and salt to taste. Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for about 20 minutes. Toss the collard greens, bacon, and sausage into the pot, and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or more, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender and the broth thickens to your desired texture. Add more stock or water if the mixture becomes dry and thick. The texture of the beans should be thick and somewhat creamy but not watery. Remove the bay leaf. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning if needed. Serve over rice and garnish with chopped green onion.

*This recipe was sourced from africanbites.com.

