Recipe of the day: Chicken and halloumi salad

Indulge in a refreshing chicken and halloumi salad that's perfect for any season.

With grilled chicken, crispy halloumi, and vibrant vegetables, this dish combines flavours that will delight your taste buds.

With its smoky and cheesy elements, this braai salad pairs beautifully with the juicy chicken espetada sosaties.

Serves 4

About 1 hour

Ingredients

4 chicken espetada sosaties

150g Asian leaf salad

250g medley tomatoes, halved

1 cucumber, cut into ribbons

1 avocado

1 lemon

1 block Mezze plain or chilli braailoumi

1 Tbsp (15ml) seed oil & extra virgin olive oil blend

Salt and milled pepper

1 packet (35g) roasted seed & onion sprinkle

3 Tbsp (45ml) basil pesto dressing

Method

Serve the braailoumi salad with chicken espetada sosaties.

Remove the chicken espetada sosaties from the packaging and place the marinade in a small bowl or jug.

Braai the chicken espetada sosaties over medium coals for about 30–40 minutes, or until charred and cooked through, turning regularly and basting with the marinade with each turn. Keep warm.

Arrange the Asian leaf salad, tomatoes, and cucumber ribbons in a large salad bowl.

Cut the avocado into cubes and squeeze lemon juice over it to prevent browning. Add to salad.

Slice braailoumi in 2cm-thick fingers and brush with oil.

Secure tightly in a braai grid.

Braai over medium-hot coals for 3–5 minutes per side.

Place the braailoumi on the salad and season with salt and milled pepper.

Garnish the salad with seed and onion sprinkles and dress with basil pesto dressing.

Supplied by Pick n Pay