World Vegetarian Day recipe: Mushroom and cheese soufflé toast

These toasts are an elegant vegetarian option that offers a combination of flavour and texture
Celebrate World Vegetarian Day with mushroom and cheese soufflé toast.
These toasts feature golden, airy soufflé paired with savoury mushrooms, served on top of crisp bread. An elegant vegetarian option, they offer a delightful combination of flavour and texture that will impress both guests and family.
Ingredients
- 15ml oil
- 150g button or portabellini mushrooms, sliced
- 3 spring onions, sliced
- 30ml butter
- 25ml cake flour
- 80ml milk, hot
- 5ml Dijon mustard
- 50g cheddar cheese, grated
- salt and milled black pepper
- 2 eggs, separated
- 4 slices white bread, lightly toasted
- 5ml parsley, chopped
Method
- Preheat the oven to 220°. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the mushrooms for 4-5 minutes.
- Add the spring onions and cook for another minute. Set aside and reserve one-third for garnish.
- Melt the butter in a pan and stir in the flour, and cook for 3 minutes, mixing well.
- Add the hot milk and, stirring continuously, keep stirring for 2-3 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the mustard and cheese.
- Allow to cool slightly and stir in the egg yolks and reserved mushroom mixture. Season well with salt and pepper.
- In a spotlessly clean bowl, whisk the egg whites, using an electric whisk, until soft peaks form.
- Carefully fold the egg whites into the mushroom mixture. Arrange the toast slices on a baking sheet and spoon the mixture onto the toasts.
- Bake for 5-6 minutes or until golden and puffy. Serve at once, topped with the reserved mushrooms and some parsley.
