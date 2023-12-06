Weather update: Severe thunderstorms, uncomfortable conditions, and high fire danger across five provinces

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 7 December. The weather service has warned about severe...

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 7 December.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised damage in five provinces, extremely uncomfortable conditions in places over the Central and Little Karoo and extremely high fire danger in two provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 7 December

Residents in the Free State, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape are warned of severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours resulting in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

In places over the Central and Little Karoo, extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the northern and central parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the central parts of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 7 December

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the south, where it will be cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day, but hot in the Lowveld. Scattered showers and thundershowers are also expected.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment, but otherwise cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-west.

North-West Province:

A day of partly cloudy and hot to very hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions but cool in places in the east. Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Residents in the west can anticipate morning fog patches along the coast, but otherwise fine, windy and hot to very hot conditions and partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Along the south coast and adjacent interior, Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches but otherwise fine and warm to hot weather and very hot conditions over the Karoo. It will be partly cloudy along the west coast and in the north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the north and east, but warm along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A cloudy and warm to hot day is anticipated with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior, but otherwise it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm. Scattered showers and thundershowers are also expected.