Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Chicken shawarma

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

5 June 2025

11:23 am

This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Recipe

Chicken shawarma. Picture: Suplied

This chicken shawarma is a tasty and easy dish made with chicken, spices, and garlic.

The chicken is marinated to soak up all the flavours, then cooked until golden and juicy. Serve it with creamy garlic sauce (toum), fresh vegetables, and soft Arabic pita bread.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mince and mushroom pies

Chicken shawarma

Ingredients

  • 1 boneless, skinless chicken thigh. Thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 4 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • Toum for serving
  • Vegetables for serving
  • Arabic-style pita

Method

  1. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, whisk the oil, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, salt, cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and crushed red pepper.
  2. Add the chicken and gently toss to coat. (If you’d like to marinate the chicken, cover the bowl and rest in the fridge for up to 24 hours.)
  3. Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat.
  4. Add the chicken in a single layer and allow it to cook on one side undisturbed for 8 minutes.
  5. Flip the chicken pieces and continue cooking on the other side, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 4-7 more minutes.
  6. Transfer the chicken shawarma to a serving platter and enjoy with the Toum, vegetables, and Arabic-style pita, if desired.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

Print

Chicken shawarma

Recipe

  • Author: Yumna Jawad
  • Prep Time: 1
  • Cook Time: 15 minutes
  • Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: Frying
  • Cuisine: Middle East,Mediterranean

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 boneless, skinless chicken thigh. Thinly sliced

    • 3 tablespoons olive oil

    • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

    • 4 garlic cloves minced

    • 1 teaspoon paprika

    • ¾ teaspoon salt

    • ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

    • ½ teaspoon ground cumin

    • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

    • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

    • Toum for serving

    • Vegetables for serving

  • Arabic-style pita

Instructions

  1. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, whisk the oil, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, salt, cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and crushed red pepper.
  2. Add the chicken and gently toss to coat. (If you’d like to marinate the chicken, cover the bowl and rest in the fridge for up to 24 hours.)
  3. Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat.
  4. Add the chicken in a single layer and allow it to cook on one side undisturbed for 8 minutes.
  5. Flip the chicken pieces and continue cooking on the other side, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 4-7 more minutes.
  6. Transfer the chicken shawarma to a serving platter and enjoy with the Toum, vegetables, and Arabic-style pita, if desired

NOW READ: Recipe of the day:Two ingredient pizza dough

Share this article

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘War on Leaks’ programme: SIU reveals R2.2bn budget balloons to over R4bn
South Africa Mashatile reveals he spent R2.3m on travel, food, and laundry for Japan trip
Weather Winter arrives with double cold fronts and chilly nights
Opinion Cartoon of the day: 4 June 2025
News Gauteng to unveil new ‘cutting-edge technological’ number plate system

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp