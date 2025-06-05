Recipe of the day: Chicken shawarma

This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner.

This chicken shawarma is a tasty and easy dish made with chicken, spices, and garlic.

The chicken is marinated to soak up all the flavours, then cooked until golden and juicy. Serve it with creamy garlic sauce (toum), fresh vegetables, and soft Arabic pita bread.

Chicken shawarma

Ingredients

1 boneless, skinless chicken thigh. Thinly sliced

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 garlic cloves minced

1 teaspoon paprika

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Toum for serving

Vegetables for serving

Arabic-style pita

Method

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, whisk the oil, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, salt, cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and crushed red pepper. Add the chicken and gently toss to coat. (If you’d like to marinate the chicken, cover the bowl and rest in the fridge for up to 24 hours.) Heat a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken in a single layer and allow it to cook on one side undisturbed for 8 minutes. Flip the chicken pieces and continue cooking on the other side, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is browned and cooked through, 4-7 more minutes. Transfer the chicken shawarma to a serving platter and enjoy with the Toum, vegetables, and Arabic-style pita, if desired.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

