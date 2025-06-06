Recipes

Recipe of the day: One pan chicken and potatoes

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

6 June 2025

10:00 am

Everything is cooked in one dish—so there’s less washing up!

One pan recipe

One pan chicken and potatoes. Picture: Supplied

Need a quick and tasty dinner? This easy one-pan chicken and potatoes recipe is full of flavour and perfect for busy nights.

With a mix of lemon, garlic, and spices, the chicken comes out juicy with soft and mouthwatering potatoes.

One pan chicken and potatoes

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

One pan chicken and potatoes

  • Author: Yumna Jawad
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: Bake
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

    • 8 chicken thighs and drumsticks

    • 500g baby potatoes halved

    • ¼ cup olive oil

    • ¼ cup lemon juice

    • 6 garlic cloves pressed

    • 1 teaspoon 7 spice

    • 1 teaspoon paprika

    • 2 teaspoons salt
    • 1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 200°C. Dry the chicken and potatoes well with a paper towel and place on a 9 x 13 oven-safe rimmed baking dish.

  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, 7 Spice, paprika, salt and pepper.

  3. Drizzle over the chicken in the pan. Add the potatoes and use your hands to evenly coat the chicken and potatoes with the sauce.

  4. Bake uncovered for 55-65 minutes until the potatoes are fork tender and the chicken is cooked through.

  5. Broil for 3-5 more minutes if needed for a golden brown colour.

  6. Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley.

