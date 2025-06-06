Recipe of the day: One pan chicken and potatoes

Read more
Everything is cooked in one dish—so there’s less washing up!
One pan chicken and potatoes. Picture: Supplied
Need a quick and tasty dinner? This easy one-pan chicken and potatoes recipe is full of flavour and perfect for busy nights.
With a mix of lemon, garlic, and spices, the chicken comes out juicy with soft and mouthwatering potatoes.
*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permissionPrint
One pan chicken and potatoes
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Cook Time: 1 hour
- Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: Bake
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 8 chicken thighs and drumsticks
-
- 500g baby potatoes halved
-
- ¼ cup olive oil
-
- ¼ cup lemon juice
-
- 6 garlic cloves pressed
-
- 1 teaspoon 7 spice
-
- 1 teaspoon paprika
-
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 200°C. Dry the chicken and potatoes well with a paper towel and place on a 9 x 13 oven-safe rimmed baking dish.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, 7 Spice, paprika, salt and pepper.
- Drizzle over the chicken in the pan. Add the potatoes and use your hands to evenly coat the chicken and potatoes with the sauce.
- Bake uncovered for 55-65 minutes until the potatoes are fork tender and the chicken is cooked through.
- Broil for 3-5 more minutes if needed for a golden brown colour.
- Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley.