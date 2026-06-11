Recipe of the day: Coconut water tequila cocktail, the perfect FIFA World Cup opening night sip

Coconut water is a naturally light, subtly sweet tropical flavour with hydrating electrolytes, while tequila adds smooth citrus and agave notes.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off tonight, South Africans are gearing up for an exciting but very late evening of football. The opening ceremony and first match will run deep into the night, which means many fans might skip a big meal and reach for something lighter to enjoy while cheering on the teams. This simple Coconut Water Tequila Cocktail is the ideal solution.

Coconut water-based and super refreshing, it’s light enough for late-night sipping without weighing you down. Coconut water is also having a major moment right now, thanks to Trim’s infectious hit song of the same name that’s been dominating playlists across Mzansi and beyond.

As summer entertaining kicks into high gear, easy, low-lift cocktails like this one are becoming must-haves for backyard braais, beach weekends, and big sporting events. This two-ingredient wonder pairs Vita Coco Original Coconut Water with Teremana Tequila for a clean, tropical twist that’s never overly sweet or heavy.

Coconut water is a naturally light, subtly sweet tropical flavour with hydrating electrolytes, while tequila adds smooth citrus and agave notes. The result is a balanced, sessionable drink that feels like a mini-vacation in a glass, perfect for everything from casual gatherings to staying sharp while watching the World Cup.

Coconut Water Tequila Cocktail Recipe

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

4 oz Vita Coco Original Coconut Water

1.5 oz Teremana Tequila

Lime wedge or wheel, for garnish

Method:

Build the drink directly in a glass filled with ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge or wheel.

Serve in a highball or rocks glass and enjoy immediately. It takes under a minute to make, leaving you plenty of time to settle in before kick-off.

Pro Tip: Keep a few cans of Vita Coco chilled in the fridge so you can whip these up all tournament long. The electrolytes make it a smarter choice when you’re planning a long night of football.

Whether you’re hosting friends for the World Cup or just looking for an easy summer sipper, this Coconut Water Tequila Cocktail delivers maximum refreshment with minimum effort.

Cheers to the beautiful game and great summer vibes!

Recipe of the day: Coconut water tequila cocktail, the perfect FIFA World Cup opening night sip Coconut water brings a naturally light, subtly sweet tropical flavour with hydrating electrolytes, while tequila adds smooth citrus and agave notes. The result is a balanced, sessionable drink that feels like a mini-vacation in a glass. Author: Kaunda Selisho Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Ingredients: 4 oz Vita Coco Original Coconut Water

1.5 oz Teremana Tequila

Lime wedge or wheel, for garnish Instructions Method: Build the drink directly in a glass filled with ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge or wheel.

Recipe supplied by Vita Coco and Teremana Tequila.