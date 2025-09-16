Recipe of the day: Cucumber, avo and dill salad

Refresh your palate with a delightful cucumber, avo and dill salad.
This vibrant dish combines crisp cucumbers, creamy avocado and fragrant dill for a perfect balance of texture and flavour.
Whether as a light lunch or a complement to your main meal, it’s a nourishing option bursting with freshness.
Serves: Six as a side
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
For the dressing
- 45ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- 80ml (⅓ cup) lemon juice
- Pinch dried chilli flakes
- Honey, to taste
- Salt and pepper
For the salad
- 1 cucumber
- 2 avocados, cut into chunks
- ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
- Handful of dill, finely chopped
Method:
- For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Add honey to taste. Season with salt and pepper.
- For the salad, use a vegetable peeler to cut the cucumber into ribbons. Place on a platter with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle over the dressing.
Notes
Supplied by : Avocado.co.za