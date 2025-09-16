Recipes

Recipe of the day: Cucumber, avo and dill salad

By Thami Kwazi

16 September 2025

04:32 pm

Refresh your palate with a delightful cucumber, avo and dill salad.

Avo Cucumber salad recipe

This vibrant dish combines crisp cucumbers, creamy avocado and fragrant dill for a perfect balance of texture and flavour.

Whether as a light lunch or a complement to your main meal, it’s a nourishing option bursting with freshness.

Serves: Six as a side

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dressing

  • 45ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
  • 80ml (⅓ cup) lemon juice
  • Pinch dried chilli flakes
  • Honey, to taste
  • Salt and pepper

For the salad

  • 1 cucumber
  • 2 avocados, cut into chunks
  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Handful of dill, finely chopped

Method:

  1. For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Add honey to taste. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. For the salad, use a vegetable peeler to cut the cucumber into ribbons. Place on a platter with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle over the dressing.
  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

For the dressing

  • 45ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

  • 80ml (⅓ cup) lemon juice

  • Pinch dried chilli flakes

  • Honey, to taste

  • Salt and pepper

For the salad

  • 1 cucumber

  • 2 avocados, cut into chunks

  • ½ small red onion, thinly sliced

  • Handful of dill, finely chopped

Instructions

    1. For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Add honey to taste. Season with salt and pepper.
    2. For the salad, use a vegetable peeler to cut the cucumber into ribbons. Place on a platter with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle over the dressing.

Notes

Supplied by : Avocado.co.za 

