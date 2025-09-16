Recipe of the day: Cucumber, avo and dill salad

Refresh your palate with a delightful cucumber, avo and dill salad.

This vibrant dish combines crisp cucumbers, creamy avocado and fragrant dill for a perfect balance of texture and flavour.

Whether as a light lunch or a complement to your main meal, it’s a nourishing option bursting with freshness.

Serves: Six as a side

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dressing

45ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

80ml (⅓ cup) lemon juice

Pinch dried chilli flakes

Honey, to taste

Salt and pepper

For the salad

1 cucumber

2 avocados, cut into chunks

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

Handful of dill, finely chopped

Method:

For the dressing, combine all the ingredients. Add honey to taste. Season with salt and pepper. For the salad, use a vegetable peeler to cut the cucumber into ribbons. Place on a platter with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle over the dressing.