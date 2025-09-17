Recipe of the day: Frozen rosé cocktail

Nothing says summer quite like a refreshing frozen cocktail.
This fruity twist on the classic frosé combines rosé wine with fresh strawberries and a splash of lemon juice, creating a light, tangy drink perfect for hot afternoons or weekend gatherings.
Easy to prepare and irresistibly smooth, it’s a recipe that will impress guests or serve as a well-deserved treat for yourself.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tequila time! Don Julio blood orange paloma
SSR froze cocktail
Ingredients
- 750ml of rosé wine
- 1/2 cup of white sugar
- 1/2 cup of water
- 200g of washed and hulled strawberries
- 70ml of lemon juice
- Strawberry for garnish
- Sieve
- Ice
- Blender
Instructions
- Pour rosé into a sheet pan and freeze until almost solid.
- Bring the sugar and water to the boil, turn down the heat and stir continuously until sugar has
dissolved.
- Add in strawberries and remove from heat and let it cool for about 30 minutes before
straining out the strawberries.
- You should be left with a strawberry flavoured simple syrup.
- Scrape the rosé into a blender along with the lemon juice and 100ml of the simple syrup.
- Blend until smooth and transfer into a container to freeze for 30 minutes.
- Remove the mixture and blend again until smooth.
- Transfer the slushy-like mixture into a glass and garnish with a strawberry.
*These recipes were supplied by Perdeberg.co.zaPrint
SSR froze cocktail
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 750ml of SSR Rosé
-
- 1/2 cup of white sugar
-
- 1/2 cup of water
-
- 200g of washed and hulled strawberries
-
- 70ml of lemon juice
-
- Strawberry for garnish
-
- Sieve
-
- Ice
- Blender
Instructions
- Pour rosé into a sheet pan and freeze until almost solid.
- Bring the sugar and water to the boil, turn down the heat and stir continuously until sugar has
dissolved.
- Add in strawberries and remove from heat and let it cool for about 30 minutes before
straining out the strawberries.
- You should be left with a strawberry flavoured simple syrup.
- Scrape the rosé into a blender along with the lemon juice and 100ml of the simple syrup.
- Blend until smooth and transfer into a container to freeze for 30 minutes.
- Remove the mixture and blend again until smooth.
- Transfer the slushy-like mixture into a glass and garnish with a strawberry.