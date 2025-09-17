Recipes

Recipe of the day: Frozen rosé cocktail

Nothing says summer quite like a refreshing frozen cocktail.

Frozen rosé cocktail. Picture: iStock

This fruity twist on the classic frosé combines rosé wine with fresh strawberries and a splash of lemon juice, creating a light, tangy drink perfect for hot afternoons or weekend gatherings.

Easy to prepare and irresistibly smooth, it’s a recipe that will impress guests or serve as a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Ingredients

  • 750ml of rosé wine
  • 1/2 cup of white sugar
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 200g of washed and hulled strawberries
  • 70ml of lemon juice
  • Strawberry for garnish
  • Sieve
  • Ice
  • Blender

Instructions

  1. Pour rosé into a sheet pan and freeze until almost solid.
  2. Bring the sugar and water to the boil, turn down the heat and stir continuously until sugar has
    dissolved.
  3. Add in strawberries and remove from heat and let it cool for about 30 minutes before
    straining out the strawberries.
  4. You should be left with a strawberry flavoured simple syrup.
  5. Scrape the rosé into a blender along with the lemon juice and 100ml of the simple syrup.
  6. Blend until smooth and transfer into a container to freeze for 30 minutes.
  7. Remove the mixture and blend again until smooth.
  8. Transfer the slushy-like mixture into a glass and garnish with a strawberry.

*These recipes were supplied by Perdeberg.co.za

