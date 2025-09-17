Recipe of the day: Frozen rosé cocktail

Nothing says summer quite like a refreshing frozen cocktail.

This fruity twist on the classic frosé combines rosé wine with fresh strawberries and a splash of lemon juice, creating a light, tangy drink perfect for hot afternoons or weekend gatherings.

Easy to prepare and irresistibly smooth, it’s a recipe that will impress guests or serve as a well-deserved treat for yourself.

SSR froze cocktail

Ingredients

750ml of rosé wine

1/2 cup of white sugar

1/2 cup of water

200g of washed and hulled strawberries

70ml of lemon juice

Strawberry for garnish

Sieve

Ice

Blender

Instructions

Pour rosé into a sheet pan and freeze until almost solid. Bring the sugar and water to the boil, turn down the heat and stir continuously until sugar has

dissolved. Add in strawberries and remove from heat and let it cool for about 30 minutes before

straining out the strawberries. You should be left with a strawberry flavoured simple syrup. Scrape the rosé into a blender along with the lemon juice and 100ml of the simple syrup. Blend until smooth and transfer into a container to freeze for 30 minutes. Remove the mixture and blend again until smooth. Transfer the slushy-like mixture into a glass and garnish with a strawberry.

*These recipes were supplied by Perdeberg.co.za

70 ml of lemon juice

