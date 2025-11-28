Forget everything you know about martinis because the tequila martini is here to shake up tradition with a spirited twist.
Swapping out classic gin or vodka for tequila, this inventive cocktail brings a bold, modern flair to the world of martinis.
The tequila base adds a subtle smokiness and vibrant agave notes, making each sip both familiar and refreshingly new.
Whether you enjoy it crisp and clean or with a citrusy kick, a tequila martini is the ideal choice for adventurous cocktail lovers eager to elevate their next happy hour.
Ingredients
- 44ml tequila
- 15ml aperitif wine
- 7.5ml gin
- 3 dashes Moroccan bitters
- Hand-stuffed Nopalito and Cotija cheese olives
Method
- Garnish with hand-stuffed Nopalito and Cotija cheese olives.
- Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice.
- Stir thoroughly.
- Strain into a chilled martini glass.
Recipe of the day: Director’s Martini
