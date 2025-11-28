Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Director’s martini

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

28 November 2025

09:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Forget everything you know about martinis because the tequila martini is here to shake up tradition with a spirited twist.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Swapping out classic gin or vodka for tequila, this inventive cocktail brings a bold, modern flair to the world of martinis.

The tequila base adds a subtle smokiness and vibrant agave notes, making each sip both familiar and refreshingly new.

Whether you enjoy it crisp and clean or with a citrusy kick, a tequila martini is the ideal choice for adventurous cocktail lovers eager to elevate their next happy hour.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Pork and rice meatball curry

Ingredients

  • 44ml tequila
  • 15ml aperitif wine
  • 7.5ml gin
  • 3 dashes Moroccan bitters
  • Hand-stuffed Nopalito and Cotija cheese olives

Method

  1. Garnish with hand-stuffed Nopalito and Cotija cheese olives.
  2. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice.
  3. Stir thoroughly.
  4. Strain into a chilled martini glass.
Print

Recipe of the day: Director’s Martini

Picture supplied

Swapping out classic gin or vodka for tequila, this inventive cocktail brings a bold, modern flair to the world of martinis.

The tequila base adds a subtle smokiness and vibrant agave notes, making each sip both familiar and refreshingly new.

Whether you enjoy it crisp and clean or with a citrusy kick, a tequila martini is the ideal choice for adventurous cocktail lovers eager to elevate their next happy hour.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 44 ml Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino

    • 15 ml Aperitif Wine

    • 7.5 ml Gin

    • 3 dashes Moroccan Bitters

    • Hand-Stuffed Nopalito and Cotija Cheese Olives

Instructions

  1. Garnish with hand-stuffed nopalito & cotija cheese olives.
  2. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice.
  3. Stir thoroughly.
  4. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Read more on these topics

drinks recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships