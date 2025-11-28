Recipe of the day: Director’s martini

Forget everything you know about martinis because the tequila martini is here to shake up tradition with a spirited twist.

Swapping out classic gin or vodka for tequila, this inventive cocktail brings a bold, modern flair to the world of martinis.

The tequila base adds a subtle smokiness and vibrant agave notes, making each sip both familiar and refreshingly new.

Whether you enjoy it crisp and clean or with a citrusy kick, a tequila martini is the ideal choice for adventurous cocktail lovers eager to elevate their next happy hour.

Ingredients

44ml tequila

15ml aperitif wine

7.5ml gin

3 dashes Moroccan bitters

Hand-stuffed Nopalito and Cotija cheese olives

Method

Garnish with hand-stuffed Nopalito and Cotija cheese olives. Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir thoroughly. Strain into a chilled martini glass.