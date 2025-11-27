Recipe of the day: Pork and rice meatball curry

Back in Thailand for this extraordinary curry. Lemongrass, garlic, ginger, chilli and coriander set the tone.

60-90 min

4 people

prep 45 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

For the meatballs

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp milk

300g long grain parboiled rice

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 thumb ginger, finely chopped

1½ tsp crushed lemongrass

1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped

400 g pork mince

1 Tbsp coriander, finely chopped

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

For the curry sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 thumb ginger, finely chopped

1½ tsp crushed lemongrass

1 red chill, deseeded and finely chopped

1 Tbsp ground turmeric

6 Tbsp Thai yellow curry paste (depending on curry paste – see instructions)

2 x 400 ml cans of coconut milk

Limes

Soya sauce

To serve

1 cup long grain parboiled rice

Fesh coriander

Method

To make the meatballs, mix the breadcrumbs and milk together in a bowl and set aside to soak.

Cook the rice according to packet instructions.

Heat 15ml olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass and chilli. Sauté gently, stirring occasionally until softened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

In a large bowl, combine the bread mix, rice, onion mix, pork mince and fresh coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

Roll the mix into golf ball-sized balls.

Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs in batches, browning lightly, then remove from the pan. They will finish cooking in the sauce later.

Turn the pan heat down slightly and add the onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass and chilli. Sauté until softened.

Add the turmeric and curry paste and sauté for a further minute or two until fragrant. Add the coconut milk and stir. Allow the curry to simmer until it starts to slightly thicken. Season with lime juice and soya sauce.

Drop the meatballs into the sauce. Cover with a lid and allow to simmer until cooked through.

While the curry is cooking, cook the remaining 1 cup of rice according to packet instructions.

Serve the hot meatball curry with rice. Garnish with fresh coriander and a lime wedge.

Supplied by: spekkorice.co.za