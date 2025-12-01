Recipe of the day: Biltong, rice, bean, feta and butternut salad

The better the biltong, the better this salad will turn out. Of course, white rice adds a touch of style to the finished product.
30-45 min
4 people
Prep 20 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients
1 cup brown rice, rinsed
2 cups vegetable stock
1 medium butternut
2 Tbsp olive oil
Salt
1 Tbsp cumin seeds
1 tsp ground coriander
For the dressing
4 Tbsp honey
3 Tbsp red wine vinegar / balsamic vinegar
4 Tbsp orange juice
½ tsp orange zest
3 Tbsp wholegrain mustard
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 x 400g can bean mix, drained and patted dry
½ red onion, finely chopped
100g sliced biltong
150g feta cheese, crumbled
Small handful fresh mint leaves
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with paper.
Put the rice and stock into a pot. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for about 25 minutes, or until cooked. Drain off excess liquid.
Allow it to sit for a few minutes before putting the salad together.
Peel and cube the butternut, discarding the peels and seeds. Place the cubes on the baking sheet and drizzle over 2 tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of salt, the cumin seeds, and ground coriander. Toss well and roast in the oven for 30-40 minutes, until cooked and the edges are caramelised.
Give the butternut a toss halfway through cooking.
To make the dressing, simply whisk the ingredients together.
Mix the rice and beans and stir through ¾ of the dressing.
Carefully mix through the butternut, onion and most of the biltong and feta cheese.
Spread this over a platter. Top with the last bits of biltong and feta, drizzle over the remaining dressing, and garnish with fresh mint.
Supplied by Spekko.co.za
