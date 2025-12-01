Recipe of the day: Biltong, rice, bean, feta and butternut salad

The better the biltong, the better this salad will turn out. Of course, white rice adds a touch of style to the finished product.





30-45 min

4 people

Prep 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy



Ingredients

1 cup brown rice, rinsed

2 cups vegetable stock

1 medium butternut

2 Tbsp olive oil

Salt

1 Tbsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground coriander

For the dressing

4 Tbsp honey

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar / balsamic vinegar

4 Tbsp orange juice

½ tsp orange zest

3 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 x 400g can bean mix, drained and patted dry

½ red onion, finely chopped

100g sliced biltong

150g feta cheese, crumbled

Small handful fresh mint leaves

Method



Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with paper.

Put the rice and stock into a pot. Bring to a boil, then turn down the heat and simmer for about 25 minutes, or until cooked. Drain off excess liquid.

Allow it to sit for a few minutes before putting the salad together.

Peel and cube the butternut, discarding the peels and seeds. Place the cubes on the baking sheet and drizzle over 2 tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of salt, the cumin seeds, and ground coriander. Toss well and roast in the oven for 30-40 minutes, until cooked and the edges are caramelised.

Give the butternut a toss halfway through cooking.

To make the dressing, simply whisk the ingredients together.

Mix the rice and beans and stir through ¾ of the dressing.

Carefully mix through the butternut, onion and most of the biltong and feta cheese.

Spread this over a platter. Top with the last bits of biltong and feta, drizzle over the remaining dressing, and garnish with fresh mint.



Supplied by Spekko.co.za