Recipe of the day: Family bobotie

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

5 minute read

2 December 2025

04:07 pm

An all-in-one dish that is true South African magic.

family bobotie recipe

Picture: supplied

This recipe for real bobotie has real yellow rice and is the real deal with the spices.

Cooking time: 60 – 90 min

Serves: 6 people

Preparation: 45 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

For the meat layer:

  • 3 slices of white bread, crusts removed, cubed
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp curry powder
  • 1 tsp dried organum
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1 kg lean beef mince
  • ½ cup fruit chutney
  • 1 Tbsp apricot jam
  • 4 Tbsp tomato paste
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • For the rice layer
  • 1 cup long grain parboiled rice
  • 2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Salt
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp raisins

For the egg layer

  • 2 eggs
  • Salt
  • 3 bay leaves or lemon leaves

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C and grease an oven-proof dish for the bobotie, approximately 23 x 33cm, oval or rectangular.

To make the meat layer, soak the bread in milk, and set it aside.

Heat the olive oil and butter in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and continue for a further 5 minutes.

Add the curry powder,organum, cumin, and turmeric. Sauté for a further minute or so, until fragrant.

Add the beef mince and cook, stirring until broken up and brown.

In a bowl, mix together the chutney, jam, and tomato paste. Add it to the mince with salt and pepper.

Squeeze the milk out of the bread and add the torn-up bread to the mince. Keep the milk for the egg mixture. Stir to combine well. Set aside.

To make the rice layer – cook the rice according to the packet instructions, adding turmeric, cinnamon stick and a pinch of salt to the water.

Once cooked, stir through the butter, brown sugar, and raisins, and set aside.

For the egg layer – whisk together the reserved milk, eggs, and a pinch of salt.

To assemble – press the rice into the base of the dish. Spreading and pressing it down evenly.

Then tip the meat mixture in, spreading it evenly.

Lastly, pour over the egg mixture. Garnish with the 3 bay leaves and season with black pepper.

Bake in the oven for about 40 minutes – until the top is set.

Supplied by: Spekkorice.co.za

