Recipe of the day: Glazed spicy gammon (South African style)

Discover the rich and bold flavours of South Africa with our recipe of the day: glazed spicy gammon

This mouthwatering dish combines tender gammon with a sweet and spicy glaze, creating the perfect centrepiece for any meal.

Experience a taste of South African tradition in just a few simple steps.

Ingredient:

Roughly 1.5kg gammon

1 onion, quartered

3 cloves of garlic

2 bay leaves

8 cups (2L) Stoney Ginger Beer

Glaze:

2 cups (500ml) ginger beer

⅓ cup (85ml) brown sugar

1 Tbsp (15ml) Dijon mustard

3cm knob of ginger, grated

Method

Place the gammon, onion, garlic, and bay leaves in a large pot. Pour in ginger beer until the gammon is completely covered, then place a plate (or something heavy) on top to keep the meat submerged in the liquid. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook for 1.5 hours, then drain. Remove the gammon and allow it to cool slightly so that it can be handled. Discard any netting and pull off the thick skin (it should come off easily while still warm). Score the fat in a crisscross pattern, taking care not to cut through to the meat; otherwise, it will dry out. Place gammon on a greased roasting tray. Place the glaze ingredients, except the grated ginger, in a saucepan and bring to a slow boil to reduce the liquid by half. Once thick and syrupy, add the grated ginger. Brush the gammon with the glaze and roast for 20–25 minutes, basting with the glaze as it crisps. Serve gammon drizzled with extra glaze.

Recipe supplied by: www.pnp.co.za