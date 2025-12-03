Recipe of the day: Glazed spicy gammon (South African style)

Discover the rich and bold flavours of South Africa with our recipe of the day: glazed spicy gammon
This mouthwatering dish combines tender gammon with a sweet and spicy glaze, creating the perfect centrepiece for any meal.
Experience a taste of South African tradition in just a few simple steps.
Ingredient:
- Roughly 1.5kg gammon
- 1 onion, quartered
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2 bay leaves
- 8 cups (2L) Stoney Ginger Beer
Glaze:
- 2 cups (500ml) ginger beer
- ⅓ cup (85ml) brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp (15ml) Dijon mustard
- 3cm knob of ginger, grated
Method
- Place the gammon, onion, garlic, and bay leaves in a large pot.
- Pour in ginger beer until the gammon is completely covered, then place a plate (or something heavy) on top to keep the meat submerged in the liquid.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat.
- Cook for 1.5 hours, then drain.
- Remove the gammon and allow it to cool slightly so that it can be handled.
- Discard any netting and pull off the thick skin (it should come off easily while still warm).
- Score the fat in a crisscross pattern, taking care not to cut through to the meat; otherwise, it will dry out.
- Place gammon on a greased roasting tray.
- Place the glaze ingredients, except the grated ginger, in a saucepan and bring to a slow boil to reduce the liquid by half. Once thick and syrupy, add the grated ginger.
- Brush the gammon with the glaze and roast for 20–25 minutes, basting with the glaze as it crisps.
- Serve gammon drizzled with extra glaze.
Recipe supplied by: www.pnp.co.zaPrint
