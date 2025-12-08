Recipes

Recipe of the day: Festive roast chicken (South African style)

By Thami Kwazi

8 December 2025

Impress your guests with the Recipe of the day: Festive Roast Chicken (South African Style), perfect for any occasion.

Recipe of the day: Festive roast chicken (South African style)

A golden festive roast chicken rubbed with herbs, filled with lemon and onion, and brushed with a sweet apricot glaze.

Serves: 4–6

Preparation time: 1 hr 35–45 min + cooling

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken (1.5–2 kg)
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 2 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp mixed dried herbs (origanum, thyme, rosemary)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp butter, softened
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 large onion, quartered
  • Fresh rosemary or thyme sprigs (optional)

Festive Glaze:

  • 3 tbsp apricot jam
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Place the chicken in an ovenproof dish and rub it with the spices and herbs.
  3. Stuff the cavity with lemon halves, garlic, onion, and fresh herbs.
  4. Place in the hot oven and roast for 1 hour, or until cooked through, and the juices run clear.
  5. Whisk together all glaze ingredients.
  6. Once the chicken is cooked, brush the glaze onto it.
  7. Roast for another 10 minutes.
  8. Rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Serve with Pick’n Pay roast baby potato kit and glazed baby carrots.
Leftover chicken makes delicious sandwiches the next day, add mayo and crispy lettuce!

Supplied by: pnp.co.za

