Recipe of the day: Rooibos roasted grapes on baked camembert

This dish highlights how well rooibos works with fruit. The tisane deepens the flavour of the grapes as they roast, creating a glossy, aromatic topping for warm camembert.

(Recipe created by Heleen Meyer)

It’s simple to assemble, and suits relaxed, communal summer meals – from cheese platters to sharing boards.

Serves 4–6

Ingredients

15 ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

45 ml (3 tbsp) honey

60 ml (¼ cup) strong plain rooibos (use 2 rooibos bags)

6-8 fresh thyme sprigs

black pepper to taste

500 ml (2 cups) red seedless grapes, some halved and the rest kept whole

1 x large (250 g) camembert cheese

Fresh thyme leaves for garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 200 °C and line a baking tray with baking paper or use a shallow oven dish.

Mix oil, honey, Rooibos, and thyme in a bowl and season with pepper. Toss grapes in the Rooibos mixture. Spoon in a single layer onto the tray or into the dish.

Roast for 20-30 minutes or until the skins of the grapes just start to bubble. Remove from the oven and allow grapes to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, line another small baking tray or shallow oven dish with baking paper. Place cheese on top and bake for 10-15 minutes until the cheese starts to melt on the inside and lightly puffs up.

Carefully remove the camembert from the tray and place it on a serving platter.

Spoon roasted grapes and any pan juices over the cheese.

Garnish with thyme leaves. Serve as a delicious spread on toasted bruschetta slices, chunky fresh bread, Melba toast or savoury biscuits.