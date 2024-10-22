Recipe of the day: Irish pork stew with colcannon

Warm your dinner table with a hearty Irish classic pork stew paired with creamy colcannon.

Irish pork stew with colcannon. Picture: Supplied

Enjoy tender chunks of pork simmered in a rich stout-infused broth, perfectly complemented by mashed potatoes mixed with sautéed kale. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Asparagus spring brunch tart with salmon ribbons and caviar Irish pork stew with colcannon Ingredients For the pork stew 800g pork shoulder, cut into chunks

Prepare the Pork Stew: Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add pork chunks and sear until browned on all sides, then remove and set aside. In the same pot, sauté onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until the onion is translucent. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat everything evenly. Deglaze the pot with stout beer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Return the browned pork to the pot. Stir in chicken broth, tomato paste, thyme, and bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for about 1.5 hours or until the pork is tender. Prepare the Colcannon: While the stew cooks, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. In a separate pan, sauté the kale in 2 tablespoons of butter until wilted and tender. Drain the potatoes and mash them with milk and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until smooth. Fold the sautéed kale into the mashed potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Final Assembly: Check the stew for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Remove the bay leaf before serving. Serve the pork stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley. Accompany with a generous spoonful of colcannon alongside each serving of stew. *This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers' Organisation (SAPPO)

Instructions Prepare the Pork Stew: Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add pork chunks and sear until browned on all sides, then remove and set aside. In the same pot, sauté onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until the onion is translucent. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat everything evenly. Deglaze the pot with stout beer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom. Return the browned pork to the pot. Stir in chicken broth, tomato paste, thyme, and bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for about 1.5 hours or until the pork is tender. Prepare the Colcannon: While the stew cooks, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 20 minutes. In a separate pan, sauté the kale in 2 tablespoons of butter until wilted and tender. Drain the potatoes and mash them with milk and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until smooth. Fold the sautéed kale into the mashed potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Final Assembly: Check the stew for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Remove the bay leaf before serving. Serve the pork stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley. Accompany with a generous spoonful of colcannon alongside each serving of stew.