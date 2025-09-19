Recipe of the day: Creamy ‘pap’ and boiled egg breakfast bowl

Start your morning with a comforting, hearty breakfast that’s both quick to prepare and easy on the wallet.
This creamy ‘pap’ paired with soft-boiled eggs, sizzling boerewors, and golden mushrooms is a delicious way to fuel your day.
Ready in just under an hour and costing less than R80 for two servings, it’s a perfect treat for a cosy weekend breakfast or a simple weekday indulgence.
Creamy ‘pap’ and boiled egg breakfast bowl
*This recipe was supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za
Creamy ‘pap’ and boiled egg breakfast bowl
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 35 minutes
- Total Time: 55 minutes
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 560 ml (2¼ cups) water
-
- 375 ml (1½ cups) milk
-
- 180 ml (¾ cup) maize meal
-
- 2 eggs
-
- 250 g thin boerewors
-
- 2 rosemary sprigs
-
- Olive oil, for cooking
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) sliced mushrooms
-
- Salt and pepper
- 180 ml (¾ cup) cheddar, grated
Instructions
- Bring the water and milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Slowly add the maize meal, while whisking constantly, to prevent lumps. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered, for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked.
- Meanwhile, bring a small saucepan, ¾ full of water, to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, add the eggs and simmer for 6 minutes, for soft boiled. Cool under cold running water. When cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half lengthwise.
- Roll the boerewors up into 2 spirals. Strip the rosemary leaves off the ends (reserve the leaves) and skewer the boerewors spirals with the sprigs.
- Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan on medium high and fry the boerewors for about 4 minutes on each side or until cooked. Keep aside.
- Fry the mushrooms in the same pan on high for about 2 minutes or until starting to brown. Stir through some of the reserved rosemary leaves. Season with salt and pepper.
- When the ‘pap’ is ready, stir through the cheddar until melted. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the pap between 2 bowls. Top with the boerewors, eggs and mushrooms. Sprinkle with remaining rosemary leaves.