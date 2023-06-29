Recipe of the day: Keep the chills away with this leek and potato soup

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Imagine on this cold winter day, sinking your spoon into a bowl of creamy goodness, each mouthful delivering a burst of delicate flavours and warming your body and soul?

The earthy sweetness of leeks blends perfectly with the buttery smoothness of potatoes, creating a blend that will transport you to gastronomic bliss.

With every spoonful, you will be enchanted by the comforting aroma and the rich, luxurious texture that envelops your palate.

This leek and potato soup recipe is an ode to simplicity and satisfaction. It’s a combination of ingredients in their purest form, crafted with care and attention to detail.

As you indulge in this delightful creation, let it warm your spirit and ignite your culinary imagination.

How to make a leek and potato soup

Homemade Leek and potato soup. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

50g butter

450g potatoes, peeled and cut into 1cm pieces (try Golden Wonders or Kerr Pinks)

1 small onion, cut the same size as the potatoes

450g white parts of leeks, sliced (save the green tops for another soup or stock)

850ml-1.2litres/1.5-2pts light chicken or vegetable stock

142ml carton whipping cream

125ml full-fat milk

To finish

The white part of 1 leek

A small knob of butter

Finely chopped chives

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Tipsy pork potjie recipe with red wine

Method

Melt 50g butter in a heavy saucepan. When it foams, add 450g potatoes, cut into 1cm cubes, 1 small onion, cut the same as the potatoes, and 450g white parts of leeks, sliced and toss them in the butter until they are well coated. Season well with salt and freshly ground pepper and toss again. Put a disc of greaseproof paper (called a cartouche by chefs) on top of the vegetables to keep in the steam), then cover the pan with its lid. Cook over a gentle heat for 10 mins, or until the vegetables are soft but not coloured. Uncover the pan and discard the paper. Pour in 850ml of the light chicken or vegetable stock, bring to the boil and simmer until the vegetables are just cooked – about 5 minutes. Do not overcook or the soup will lose its fresh flavour. Uncover the pan and discard the paper. Pour in 850ml of the light chicken or vegetable stock, bring to the boil and simmer until the vegetables are just cooked – about 5 minutes. Do not overcook or the soup will lose its fresh flavour. To finish the soup, finely shred the white part of 1 leek and gently cook it in a small knob of hot butter for a few mins until it is softened but not coloured. Reheat the soup to a gentle simmer (add some extra stock at this point if the soup is too thick for your liking), then pour into warmed bowls. Drizzle the remaining cream over each serving, top with a little pile of buttered leeks and a scattering of chives and black pepper and serve at once.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Divine velvety prawn coconut curry soup