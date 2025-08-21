Recipe of the day: Microwave tuna and egg melt noodles at an affordable price

Ready in minutes, it's a convenient and delicious way to enjoy a hearty lunch or dinner with minimal effort.
Microwave tuna and egg melt noodles are a quick, satisfying meal perfect for busy days. This dish combines savory tuna, creamy melted cheese, and protein-rich eggs with tender noodles.
Microwave tuna and egg melt noodles
Serves: 2
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 2 for under R70
Ingredients:
- 2 x 70 g packets cheese flavoured instant noodles
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) 1000 island dressing
- 170 g tin shredded tuna in brine, drained
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- Small handful chives, chopped
- 80 ml (⅓ cup) cheddar, grated
Method:
- Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions (with the spice sachet). Drain, reserving 80 ml (⅓ cup) of the cooking liquid.
- Combine the reserved cooking liquid with the dressing, tuna, eggs, and chives. Stir through the noodles. Divide between two microwave-safe serving bowls.
- Sprinkle the cheddar over the noodles and microwave for about 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Garnish with extra chives.
