Recipe of the day: Microwave tuna and egg melt noodles at an affordable price

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

21 August 2025

09:45 am

Ready in minutes, it's a convenient and delicious way to enjoy a hearty lunch or dinner with minimal effort.

Homemade Tuna casserole with pasta

Picture: iStock

Microwave tuna and egg melt noodles are a quick, satisfying meal perfect for busy days. This dish combines savory tuna, creamy melted cheese, and protein-rich eggs with tender noodles.

Microwave tuna and egg melt noodles

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 2 for under R70

Ingredients:

  • 2 x 70 g packets cheese flavoured instant noodles
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) 1000 island dressing
  • 170 g tin shredded tuna in brine, drained
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
  • Small handful chives, chopped
  • 80 ml (⅓ cup) cheddar, grated

Method:

  1. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions (with the spice sachet). Drain, reserving 80 ml (⅓ cup) of the cooking liquid.
  2. Combine the reserved cooking liquid with the dressing, tuna, eggs, and chives. Stir through the noodles. Divide between two microwave-safe serving bowls.
  3. Sprinkle the cheddar over the noodles and microwave for about 3 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Garnish with extra chives.

Supplied by: Sapoultry.co.za

