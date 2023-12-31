Recipe of the day: Ring in the New Year with our tasty Margarita and Sangria recipes
While the Champagne corks will be popping at midnight, you’ll need something to sip on during the rest of the evening.
Pictures: iStock
It’s almost time to bid 2023 farewell and step into 2024. Although you will be toasting the New Year with a glass of Champagne, you will want to sip on another drink during the evening. A frozen Margarita or a glass of refreshing white wine Sangria will do just the trick.
Two New Year’s Eve cocktails you have to try
Frozen Margarita recipe
Made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice, this cocktail has a bit of a kick to it. You can make this drink with, or without crushed ice.
Ingredients
- kosher salt for rimming glass
- lime wedges, for rimming glass and garnishing
- 1 cup tequila
- 1 cup lime juice
- ½ cup triple sec
- 2 tablespoons agave syrup, or other sweetener to taste
- 6 cups ice
Method
- Run a lime wedge around the rim of four glasses. Dip the edges of the glasses in coarse kosher salt.
- Add tequila, lime juice, triple sec, agave syrup and ice to a large blender. Blend until slushy. Taste and add more sweetener if desired.
- Pour into prepared glasses and serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from www.isabeleats.comPrint
White wine sangria
This white wine sangria is a light and refreshing cocktail, perfect for hot, balmy days. Sugar, lemon-lime soda or ginger ale and fruits are added to the wine, giving it a refreshing sweet taste.
Ingredients
- 3 medium oranges, cut into wedges, or 1 cup orange juice
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
- 1 bottle white wine, chilled
- 60ml brandy, optional
- 2/3 cup white sugar
- 2 cups club soda, or ginger ale
Method
- Squeeze the juice from the citrus wedges into the pitcher. If possible, remove the seeds and toss in the wedges. If you’re using orange juice instead, add it to the pitcher.
- Pour the white wine into the pitcher with the fruit.
- If using, add the brandy and the sugar. Stir very well to ensure that all of the sugar is dissolved.
- If not serving right away, place it in the fridge. Add the ginger ale or club soda just before serving so the sangria retains its sparkle. Serve cold and enjoy.
*This recipe was sourced from www.thespruceeats.com
