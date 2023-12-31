Recipes

31 Dec 2023

Recipe of the day: Ring in the New Year with our tasty Margarita and Sangria recipes

While the Champagne corks will be popping at midnight, you’ll need something to sip on during the rest of the evening.

Pictures: iStock

It’s almost time to bid 2023 farewell and step into 2024. Although you will be toasting the New Year with a glass of Champagne, you will want to sip on another drink during the evening. A frozen Margarita or a glass of refreshing white wine Sangria will do just the trick.

Two New Year’s Eve cocktails you have to try

Frozen Margarita recipe

Made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice, this cocktail has a bit of a kick to it. You can make this drink with, or without crushed ice.

Frozen Margarita recipe
Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • kosher salt for rimming glass
  • lime wedges, for rimming glass and garnishing
  • 1 cup tequila
  • 1 cup lime juice
  • ½ cup triple sec
  • 2 tablespoons agave syrup, or other sweetener to taste
  • 6 cups ice

Method

  1. Run a lime wedge around the rim of four glasses. Dip the edges of the glasses in coarse kosher salt.
  2. Add tequila, lime juice, triple sec, agave syrup and ice to a large blender. Blend until slushy. Taste and add more sweetener if desired.
  3. Pour into prepared glasses and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from www.isabeleats.com

White wine sangria

This white wine sangria is a light and refreshing cocktail, perfect for hot, balmy days. Sugar, lemon-lime soda or ginger ale and fruits are added to the wine, giving it a refreshing sweet taste.

White wine sangria
Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 3 medium oranges, cut into wedges, or 1 cup orange juice
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges
  • 1 bottle white wine, chilled
  • 60ml brandy, optional
  • 2/3 cup white sugar
  • 2 cups club soda, or ginger ale

Method

  1. Squeeze the juice from the citrus wedges into the pitcher. If possible, remove the seeds and toss in the wedges. If you’re using orange juice instead, add it to the pitcher.
  2. Pour the white wine into the pitcher with the fruit.
  3. If using, add the brandy and the sugar. Stir very well to ensure that all of the sugar is dissolved.
  4. If not serving right away, place it in the fridge. Add the ginger ale or club soda just before serving so the sangria retains its sparkle. Serve cold and enjoy.

*This recipe was sourced from www.thespruceeats.com

