PICS: Cheslin Kolbe and his family end the year on a high note in Japan

Chelslin and his family moved to Japan this year as he joined a new team.

Chesline Kolbe and his wife and kids in Japan. Picture: Instagram/@cheslinkolbe

Springboks’ winger Cheslin Kolbe is having the time of his life in Japan with his wife, Layla Kolbe, and their kids.

The Rugby World Cup-winning star took to Instagram and posted a picture of him and his family with a caption that reads: “Ending the year on a high.”

Layla also took to her Instagram stories with a video of them enjoying Japanese delicacies.

“Last one for the year,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Fans gush over pictures of Cheslin Kolbe feeding his wife while she breastfeeds

Cheslin Kolbe’s move to Japan

Cheslin moved to Japan this year after officially signing with the Tokyo club, Suntory Sungoliath, for the 2023-24 season.

In a statement released at the time, Cheslin expressed his excitement about joining the Japanese club.

“I’m so excited to confirm I will be joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One competition after this year’s World Cup,

“This is going to be a new chapter and challenge in my career, and I’d like to thank everyone who made the move possible.

He added that he was looking forward to making new memories with the team over the seasons ahead.

“Suntory is a team with an impressive history… To the fans, I hope to put in some performances that you can all enjoy. See you soon!”

Cheslin and Layla celebrated five years of marriage this year. The pair have three beautiful kids together: two daughters, Kylah (6) and Mila Skye (2), and a baby boy.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘It was nice, but I missed seven colours’ – Siya Kolisi on first Christmas away from home