Recipe of the day:Boerewors and Egg quichelettes
These quichelettes make excellent snacks for lunch boxes, padkos or a light lunch with a side salad.
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 30 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
Scale
- 500 g boerewors
- Oil for frying
- 4 eggs
- 250 ml (1 cup) milk
- 120 g (± 1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated
- Pinch of mixed dried herbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 x 400 g roll frozen short crust pastry, defrosted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 170°C. Remove the casing of the boerewors and roll the meat into golf ball size balls.
- Heat the oil in a pan and over medium heat gently fry the boerewors balls until golden and cooked.
- In a bowl, beat eggs and add milk. Add the grated cheese and seasoning to egg and milk mixture.
- Unroll the dough and roll out flat, cut out circles to fit your tart/muffin tin. Ensure it is big enough to cover the sides with room to spare.
- Line the pan/s with the pastry.
- To bake blind: cut pieces of baking paper larger than the pastry lined tart tins, place over the pastry and fill with baking beans or dry rice. Bake until the pastry is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Carefully remove baking paper and baking beans and bake until the base is lightly coloured, about 5-6 minutes longer.
- Spoon egg and cheese mixture into the pastry cases. Bake until the top browns very slightly, about 15-20 minutes. Cool before removing from the tart tin.
Nutrition
- Serving Size: Serves 4 – 6