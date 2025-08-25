Recipes

Recipe of the day: Boerewors and egg quichelettes

By Thami Kwazi

25 August 2025

Looking for something different to do with wors and eggs? This recipe may help

Boerewors & Egg Quiche

Boerewors and egg quichelettes. Picture: Supplied

These quichelettes make excellent snacks for lunch boxes, padkos or a light lunch with a side salad.

Serves: 4-6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 500 g boerewors
  • Oil for frying
  • 4 eggs
  • 250 ml (1 cup) milk
  • 120 g (± 1 cup) cheddar cheese, grated
  • Pinch of mixed dried herbs
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 x 400 g roll frozen short-crust pastry, defrosted

Method:

  • Spoon egg and cheese mixture into the pastry cases. Bake until the top browns very slightly, about 15-20 minutes. Cool before removing from the tart tin.
  • Preheat oven to 170°C. Remove the casing of the boerewors and roll the meat into golf ball-sized balls.
  • Heat the oil in a pan and over medium heat, gently fry the boerewors balls until golden and cooked.
  • In a bowl, beat eggs and add milk. Add the grated cheese and seasoning to the egg and milk mixture. 
  • Unroll the dough and roll out flat, cut out circles to fit your tart/muffin tin. Ensure it is big enough to cover the sides with room to spare.
  • Line the pan/s with the pastry.

To bake blind:

  • cut pieces of baking paper larger than the pastry-lined tart tins.
  • place over the pastry, and fill with baking beans or dry rice.
  • Bake until the pastry is golden brown, about 15 minutes.
  • Carefully remove the baking paper and baking beans and bake until the base is lightly coloured, about 5-6 minutes longer.

Supplied by: www.sapoultry.co.za

