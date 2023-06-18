Food Lover’s Market blasted for selling rotten food

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse went on a Twitter rant to expose Food Lovers Market for allegedly selling rotten food.

She called for health inspectors to intervene after the supermarket allegedly sold her two packs of rotten chicken.

She tweeted: “At some point health inspectors need to look at the quality of food we buy from @FoodLoversMkt! Two packs of rotten chicken, in a day the fruits and vegetables are off! There is no way!”

Jackie later shared an update saying she received a call from Food Lovers Market’s head office and they have set up a meeting.

“Just arrived at FLM, Nicolway. They are literally checking every item without even considering the inconvenience this caused me. Had to produce my bank statement! I’m sick of this place @FoodLoversMkt!” she tweeted sharing a picture.

Hi Jackie, Please be assured that we take these matters very seriously and our regional team along with our health and safety team are busy attending to this matter ASAP.— Food Lover's Market (@FoodLoversMkt) June 16, 2023

More complaints about Food Lovers Market

Many people have shared their experiences with the supermarket following Jackie’s tweet.

“We also experienced such a problem and would throw away tons of fruits and vegs cz they were rotten. @FoodLoversMkt they need to check their products cz something is definitely not right,” one Twitter user wrote.

It’s disgusting!!!!— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) June 16, 2023

We also experienced such a problem and would throw away tons of fruits and vegs cz they rotten. @FoodLoversMkt they need to check their products cz something is definitely not right.— Magadlume Macwekane Gininda👸♥️ (@sivetesh) June 16, 2023

Court case

Jackie Phamotse’s defamation case will be back in court next week. The court found that her 2018 tweet about “a media mogul” and her husband allegedly being involved in a gay sex tape resulted in speculation that the couple in question was Basetsana Kumalo and her husband.

“Just overheard a painful conversation, a female TV mogul pleading with one of my girls not to share videos of her drunk and her husband [sic] rimming a celebrity boy!!!!!!!!! What the hell!!!! What kind of marriages do we have now!!! I have asked to see this video,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Earlier this month, EWN reported that senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba wrapped up his cross-examination of Jackie, and her case is ready for closing arguments set for 20 June.

