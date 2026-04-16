Recipe of the day: peach donuts

Enjoy these irresistible peach donuts warm, glazed, or simply dusted with sugar.

Peach donuts are a delightful twist on a classic favourite, blending the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches with the delicious topping you would usually find on a freshly baked donut.

Each bite bursts with fruity flavour and a hint of summer, making them perfect for a special breakfast treat or a sunny afternoon snack.

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 15 min

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 tins KOO Peach Halves

2 tbsp yoghurt

¼ tsp gelatine

1 cup icing sugar

½ slab white chocolate

Sprinkles

Method

Using a corer, cut a hole in the centre of each peach half. Place the gelatine in half a teaspoon of water and leave to bloom for 5 minutes. Heat together the yogurt, chocolate, and icing sugar and stir in the gelatine. Drizzle over the peach halves and decorate with sprinkles. Allow to set.

Recipe supplied by: koo.co.za