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Recipe of the day: Peach Donuts

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

16 April 2026

08:10 pm

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Enjoy these irresistible peach donuts warm, glazed, or simply dusted with sugar.

Recipe of the day: peach donuts

Peach donuts. Picture: Supplied

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Peach donuts are a delightful twist on a classic favourite, blending the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches with the delicious topping you would usually find on a freshly baked donut.

Each bite bursts with fruity flavour and a hint of summer, making them perfect for a special breakfast treat or a sunny afternoon snack.

Prep: 30 min
Cook: 15 min
Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 2 tins KOO Peach Halves
  • 2 tbsp yoghurt
  • ¼ tsp gelatine
  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • ½ slab white chocolate
  • Sprinkles

Method

  1. Using a corer, cut a hole in the centre of each peach half.
  2. Place the gelatine in half a teaspoon of water and leave to bloom for 5 minutes.
  3. Heat together the yogurt, chocolate, and icing sugar and stir in the gelatine.
  4. Drizzle over the peach halves and decorate with sprinkles.
  5. Allow to set.

Recipe supplied by: koo.co.za

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Recipe of the day: Peach Donuts

Recipe of the day: peach donuts

Peach donuts are a delightful twist on a classic favorite, blending the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches with the delicious topping you would usually find on a freshly baked donut. Each bite bursts with fruity flavour and a hint of summer, making them perfect for a special breakfast treat or a sunny afternoon snack. Enjoy these irresistible donuts warm, glazed, or simply dusted with sugar.

Prep: 30 min
Cook: 15 min
Serves: 8

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
  • 2 tins KOO Peach Halves
  • 2 tbsp yoghurt
  • ¼ tsp gelatine
  • 1 cup icing sugar
  • ½ slab white chocolate
  • Sprinkles

Instructions

  1. Using a corer, cut a hole in the centre of each peach half.
  2. Place the gelatine in half a teaspoon of water and leave to bloom for 5 minutes.
  3. Heat together the yogurt, chocolate, and icing sugar and stir in the gelatine.
  4. Drizzle over the peach halves and decorate with sprinkles.
  5. Allow to set.

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