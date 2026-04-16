Enjoy these irresistible peach donuts warm, glazed, or simply dusted with sugar.
Peach donuts are a delightful twist on a classic favourite, blending the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches with the delicious topping you would usually find on a freshly baked donut.
Each bite bursts with fruity flavour and a hint of summer, making them perfect for a special breakfast treat or a sunny afternoon snack.
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 15 min
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2 tins KOO Peach Halves
- 2 tbsp yoghurt
- ¼ tsp gelatine
- 1 cup icing sugar
- ½ slab white chocolate
- Sprinkles
Method
- Using a corer, cut a hole in the centre of each peach half.
- Place the gelatine in half a teaspoon of water and leave to bloom for 5 minutes.
- Heat together the yogurt, chocolate, and icing sugar and stir in the gelatine.
- Drizzle over the peach halves and decorate with sprinkles.
- Allow to set.
Recipe supplied by: koo.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day: Peach Donuts
Peach donuts are a delightful twist on a classic favorite, blending the sweet juiciness of ripe peaches with the delicious topping you would usually find on a freshly baked donut. Each bite bursts with fruity flavour and a hint of summer, making them perfect for a special breakfast treat or a sunny afternoon snack. Enjoy these irresistible donuts warm, glazed, or simply dusted with sugar.
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 15 min
Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 2 tins KOO Peach Halves
- 2 tbsp yoghurt
- ¼ tsp gelatine
- 1 cup icing sugar
- ½ slab white chocolate
- Sprinkles
Instructions
- Using a corer, cut a hole in the centre of each peach half.
- Place the gelatine in half a teaspoon of water and leave to bloom for 5 minutes.
- Heat together the yogurt, chocolate, and icing sugar and stir in the gelatine.
- Drizzle over the peach halves and decorate with sprinkles.
- Allow to set.
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