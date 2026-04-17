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Recipe of the day: Código Lekker Fresca cocktail

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Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

17 April 2026

01:30 pm

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This year, Código 1530, Mexico's ultra-premium tequila, takes center stage with three refined cocktails crafted for the occasion.

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Picture supplied

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Cinco de Mayo, celebrated yearly on May 5, is a day to honour Mexican heritage and enjoy the very best that Mexico has to offer: food, friends, and exceptional tequila.

In preparation for the day, start practising your in-home bar-tending skills before throwing a get-together on the big day.

Adding her expert touch to the celebration is Tanealé Van der Merwe, Prestige Ambassador at Pernod Ricard. With experience spanning high-end bars, global competitions, and molecular mixology, Tanealé brings sophistication and creativity to every cocktail.

She has created a signature Cinco de Mayo cocktail that’s stylish and perfect for the occasion, called Lekker Fresca.

“I’ve always loved how simple and refreshing agua fresca is. It’s a traditional Mexican drink that turns fresh fruit into something truly delicious.

For my take, I’ve used pineapple as the base, as we’re lucky to have an abundance of beautiful Queen pineapples here in South Africa, and then added a touch of rooibos, giving it a proudly South African flavour just to give it a little extra depth and character.”

This Cinco de Mayo, here’s how to elevate your celebration with four irresistible cocktails from Código 1530 tequila. Salud!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Grilled lemon garlic prawns, butter rice and green salad

Ingredients

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

RELATED ARTICLES

  • 2 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila
  • ¾ part blood orange syrup
  • 1 part Rooibos
  • 1 part lime juice
  • 2 parts pineapple juice

Method

  1. Garnish with a fresh pineapple slice with chilli salt.
  2. Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.
  3. Fine, strain the mix into your chilled and iced glass.
Print

Recipe of the day: Código Lekker Fresca cocktail

Picture supplied

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated yearly on May 5, is a day to honour Mexican heritage and enjoy the very best that Mexico has to offer: food, friends, and exceptional tequila.

In preparation for the day, start practising your in-home bar-tending skills before throwing a get-together on the big day.

This year, Código 1530, Mexico’s ultra-premium tequila, takes centre stage with three refined cocktails crafted for the occasion.

Adding her expert touch to the celebration is Tanealé Van der Merwe, Prestige Ambassador at Pernod Ricard. With experience spanning high-end bars, global competitions and molecular mixology, Tanealé brings sophistication and creativity to every cocktail.

She has created a signature Cinco de Mayo cocktail that’s stylish and perfect for the occasion, called Lekker Fresca.

“I’ve always loved how simple and refreshing agua fresca is. It’s a traditional Mexican drink that turns fresh fruit into something truly delicious.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Prep time: 5 minutes

  • 2 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila

  • ¾ part blood orange syrup

  • 1 part Rooibos

  • 1 part lime juice

  • 2 parts pineapple juice

Instructions

1. Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker.

 

2. Fine-strain the mix into your chilled and iced glass.

 

3. Garnish with a fresh pineapple slice with chilli salt.

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