Recipe of the day: Código Lekker Fresca cocktail

This year, Código 1530, Mexico's ultra-premium tequila, takes center stage with three refined cocktails crafted for the occasion.

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated yearly on May 5, is a day to honour Mexican heritage and enjoy the very best that Mexico has to offer: food, friends, and exceptional tequila.

In preparation for the day, start practising your in-home bar-tending skills before throwing a get-together on the big day.

Adding her expert touch to the celebration is Tanealé Van der Merwe, Prestige Ambassador at Pernod Ricard. With experience spanning high-end bars, global competitions, and molecular mixology, Tanealé brings sophistication and creativity to every cocktail.

She has created a signature Cinco de Mayo cocktail that’s stylish and perfect for the occasion, called Lekker Fresca.

“I’ve always loved how simple and refreshing agua fresca is. It’s a traditional Mexican drink that turns fresh fruit into something truly delicious.

For my take, I’ve used pineapple as the base, as we’re lucky to have an abundance of beautiful Queen pineapples here in South Africa, and then added a touch of rooibos, giving it a proudly South African flavour just to give it a little extra depth and character.”

This Cinco de Mayo, here’s how to elevate your celebration with four irresistible cocktails from Código 1530 tequila. Salud!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Grilled lemon garlic prawns, butter rice and green salad

Ingredients

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

2 parts Código 1530 Blanco Tequila

¾ part blood orange syrup

1 part Rooibos

1 part lime juice

2 parts pineapple juice

Method

Garnish with a fresh pineapple slice with chilli salt. Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fine, strain the mix into your chilled and iced glass.