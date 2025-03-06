Recipe of the day: Pork cornish pies

Easy to make pies packed with flavour!

These pork cornish pies are a tasty mix of pork, spices, potatoes, and chutney, all wrapped in flaky puff pastry.

They’re perfect for a snack, lunch or even a picnic.

Pork cornish pies

Ingredients

500g pork shoulder mince

1/3 cup onion, finely diced

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup potatoes, diced and cooked

1/2 cup fresh or frozen peas

1/3 cup chutney of choice

2 sheets of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 egg, beaten (for brushing)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the diced onion and spices (curry powder, cumin, mustard seeds), and sauté until fragrant and the onion is translucent. Add the pork mince to the pan, cook until browned, and break it up with a wooden spoon – season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the cooked diced potatoes and peas. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, then add the chutney. Reduce heat and let the filling cool for about 10 minutes. Cut each pastry sheet into 4 equal squares (you should have 8 squares total). Place 2-3 tablespoons of the filling in the centre of each square. Brush the edges of the pastry with beaten egg, then fold over to form triangles or rectangles. Seal the edges by pressing with a fork. Transfer the pies to a lined baking tray. Brush the tops with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

