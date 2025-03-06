Recipe of the day: Pork cornish pies

Read more
Easy to make pies packed with flavour!
Pork cornish pies. Picture: Supplied
These pork cornish pies are a tasty mix of pork, spices, potatoes, and chutney, all wrapped in flaky puff pastry.
They’re perfect for a snack, lunch or even a picnic.
Pork cornish pies
Ingredients
- 500g pork shoulder mince
- 1/3 cup onion, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup potatoes, diced and cooked
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen peas
- 1/3 cup chutney of choice
- 2 sheets of ready-rolled puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten (for brushing)
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the diced onion and spices (curry powder, cumin, mustard seeds), and sauté until fragrant and the onion is translucent.
- Add the pork mince to the pan, cook until browned, and break it up with a wooden spoon – season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir in the cooked diced potatoes and peas. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, then add the chutney. Reduce heat and let the filling cool for about 10 minutes.
- Cut each pastry sheet into 4 equal squares (you should have 8 squares total). Place 2-3 tablespoons of the filling in the centre of each square.
- Brush the edges of the pastry with beaten egg, then fold over to form triangles or rectangles. Seal the edges by pressing with a fork.
- Transfer the pies to a lined baking tray. Brush the tops with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
