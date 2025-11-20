Recipes

Recipe of the day: Savoury goat’s cheese and cherry tart

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

20 November 2025

04:11 pm

Try our recipe of the day: Savoury goat’s cheese and cherry tart that combines creamy cheese with sweet cherries.

Picture supplied

Picture supplied

Buttery pastry, tangy goat’s cheese and glossy cherries, a tart made for sharing and showing off.

Serves: 6

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)

Ingredients

  • 1 x 400g sheet puff pastry
  • 250g soft goat’s cheese
  • ½ cup crème fraîche
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup cherries, pitted and halved
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • Fresh thyme sprigs
  • salt and black pepper to taste

Method

  1. Heat oven to 200°C.
  2. Place pastry on a lined tray, score a 2cm border.
  3. Mix the goat’s cheese and crème fraîche, and spread inside the border.
  4. Scatter cherries, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper.
  5. Brush edges with egg wash.
  6. Bake 20–25 minutes until golden.

Tip: Cherries freeze well. Take advantage of the season and freeze some for the rest of the year.

Supplied by: juicydelicious.co.za

