Try our recipe of the day: Savoury goat’s cheese and cherry tart that combines creamy cheese with sweet cherries.
Buttery pastry, tangy goat’s cheese and glossy cherries, a tart made for sharing and showing off.
Serves: 6
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Afternoon cocktails Puesta De Sol (Sunset)
Ingredients
- 1 x 400g sheet puff pastry
- 250g soft goat’s cheese
- ½ cup crème fraîche
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup cherries, pitted and halved
- 1 Tbsp honey
- Fresh thyme sprigs
- salt and black pepper to taste
Method
- Heat oven to 200°C.
- Place pastry on a lined tray, score a 2cm border.
- Mix the goat’s cheese and crème fraîche, and spread inside the border.
- Scatter cherries, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper.
- Brush edges with egg wash.
- Bake 20–25 minutes until golden.
Tip: Cherries freeze well. Take advantage of the season and freeze some for the rest of the year.
Supplied by: juicydelicious.co.za
Recipe of the day: Savoury goat’s cheese and cherry tart
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 1 x 400g sheet puff pastry
-
- 250g soft goat’s cheese
-
- ½ cup crème fraîche
-
- 1 egg, beaten
-
- 1 cup cherries, pitted and halved
-
- 1 Tbsp honey
-
- Fresh thyme sprigs
-
- salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
-
- Heat oven to 200°C.
-
- Place pastry on a lined tray, score a 2cm border.
-
- Mix the goat’s cheese and crème fraîche, and spread inside the border.
-
- Scatter cherries, drizzle with honey, sprinkle with thyme, salt, and pepper.
-
- Brush edges with egg wash.
-
- Bake 20–25 minutes until golden.
Tip: Cherries freeze well. Take advantage of the season and freeze some for the rest of the year