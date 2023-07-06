Recipe of the day: Savoury pancake rolls with chicken

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Imagine sinking your teeth into a warm, golden pancake enfolding succulent pieces of seasoned chicken.

The pancakes are made from a simple batter, subtly seasoned with herbs and spices, resulting in a delicate and savoury base that complements the filling perfectly.

As you take each bite, the flavours of the juicy chicken mingle with the comforting pancake, creating a delectable fusion of textures and tastes.

These savoury pancake rolls with chicken are incredibly versatile, making them an ideal choice for various occasions.

They can be served as a delightful appetizer at a dinner party, accompanied by a tangy dipping sauce, or enjoyed as a satisfying main course, paired with a fresh side salad.

They are also perfect for lunchboxes or on-the-go meals, as their convenient size and portability make them easy to pack and enjoy.

How to make a Savoury pancake rolls with chicken

Savoury pancake rolls with chicken. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

2 x eggs

300ml milk

100g plain flour

Pinch of salt

1 can Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup

2-3 chicken breasts

150g button mushrooms

100g Parmesan cheese

1 whole onion

Sprinkle of chives

Method

For the filling, cut the chicken into small pieces and heat on the hob in a frying pan until cooked through.

Next, chop the mushrooms and the onion and heat on the hob with the chicken until cooked. Add the Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup and combine together until bubbling. Leave the mixture on a very low heat. Whisk together the eggs, flour, milk and pinch of salt until you have a smooth pancake batter. Add some oil to a frying pan and pour a quarter of the mix into the pan.

Swirl around the pan to form a perfect circle and cook gently on both sides for about 1-2 minutes or so, checking underneath to prevent burning. Once cooked, set aside and repeat three more times. Spoon the filling evenly into the four pancakes, folding them lightly.

Place them lined up together into a medium sized oven dish and sprinkle generously with the parmesan cheese. Chop up and sprinkle with a few chives. Place the oven dish under the grill until the cheese has melted. Serve with potato wedges or a side salad.

*This recipe was sourced from campbellsoup.co.uk

