FoodTikTok ignites South Africa’s passion for cooking

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Lip-syncing and dancing take a backseat on TikTok as the most popular category on the platform is #FoodTikTok, amassing an astonishing 160 billion views.

Through a vast array of recipes, instructional cooking videos, and captivating food-related content, #FoodTikTok provides a virtual haven for budding chefs and food lovers to immerse themselves in their passion and broaden their culinary skills.

From tempting recipes to convenient cooking tips and informative tutorials, the TikTok community centred around food, known as #FoodTok, is revolutionising the way South Africans engage with the world of gastronomy.

Siba Mtongana captivates TikTok with her culinary judging and rapid rise in followers

To honour the artistry of cooking, the adored celebrity chef and restaurateur, Siba Mtongana, graced the esteemed role of a judge, bringing her expertise and magnetic personality to the recent #TikTokThatsHau food event held at FoodJams in Cape Town.

Highlighting the platform’s insatiable appetite for food-related content, she quickly gained a substantial following on TikTok.

Within just five days of joining, @sibamtongana_official amassed an impressive 26 000 followers, and in a remarkable 12 days, her followers soared to an astounding 30 000.

Video: Supplied

A TikTok-inspired cooking challenge and the triumph of teamwork

As the guests made themselves comfortable, enjoying the pleasant atmosphere and sipping on sparkling drinks, teams were determined by a lucky draw using spoons.

Their task was to prepare two popular TikTok dishes: the #BicMacTacos and Tamara Reddy’s beloved Crispy Chicken Strips.

Emerging victorious, the winning team comprised of Lucian Albertyn, Kayla Kim, Zethu Gqola, and Nicole Tromp, while Xavier Haupt, Nadia Jaftha, and Mekaila Matthys’ team closely followed, securing the second position.

Tamara Reddy’s perspective on learning and accessibility

Reddy, popularly known as tasty_on_my_table, has enthusiastically shared her encounter with TikTok, expressing, “My journey on TikTok has been an amazing culinary adventure, where I have found a haven for discovery and growth.

“Through TikTok, I’ve unveiled the mysteries of gastronomy, encountered user-friendly do-it-yourself tutorials, and even dabbled in language lessons.

“It’s a delightful smorgasbord of content that truly celebrates the art of cooking.

“What makes TikTok special is its ability to democratise cooking, providing accessibility to all individuals, regardless of their culinary background or cultural heritage,” said Tamara.

Empowering learning and inspiring South African creators

Highlighting the transformative nature of knowledge, the #TikTokThatsHau hashtag has accumulated over 41 million views within the app since its campaign launch earlier this month.

South African creators have generously shared insightful tips to improve everyday life and navigate challenging situations, including coping with loadshedding, which have deeply resonated with users.

Additionally, TikTok has experienced a surge in the demand for educational content, as users actively seek out diverse hacks across various categories.

This has led to substantial viewership on topics encompassing food, beauty, life hacks, do-it-yourself projects, and education.

Insights from Boniswa Sidwaba

Reflecting on TikTok’s potential as a prominent learning resource in South Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, head of programming for Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the platform’s fascinating trends, stating, “We have observed captivating trends on TikTok, with users actively searching for hacks in various categories.

“Food-related content and recipes emerge as the most sought-after hacks on the platform, closely followed by beauty-related content.

“The popularity of make-up tutorials and hair tutorials contribute to this trend. Additionally, life hacks, do-it-yourself content, as well as book and series recommendations, also enjoy significant popularity on the platform.

“These trends demonstrate the growing role of TikTok as an educational and informative platform, covering a wide range of diverse topics,” said Boniswa.

#TikTokThatsHau campaign and it’s commitment to community trust

The #TikTokThatsHau campaign has provided a glimpse into the vast array of diverse content, invaluable information, and meaningful connections that TikTok has in store.

Through this initiative, TikTok reaffirms its dedication to building trust within the community and showcasing its usefulness and relevance for users aged 13 and above.

