Recipe of the day: Three delicious sardines and asparagus recipes to try this week

Sardine and asparagus tray bake
Ingredients
- Large bunch of asparagus
- 1 olive & basil focaccia roll (or a flavoured bread roll of your choice)
- 2 x 100g cans sardines in olive oil
- 230g box Greek salad (choose one without leaves)
Method
- Heat oven to 200°C. Blitz 2 of the asparagus spears with the bread roll in a food processor into fine green crumbs. Arrange the sardines, remaining asparagus and Greek salad in a roasting tin, and cook for 15 mins. Meanwhile, fry the breadcrumbs in a splash of oil in a pan for 3-4 mins, then sprinkle on top.
*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.
How to make a sardine crostini with pesto
Ingredients
- 1 (106g) can sardines in water, drained
- 8-12 medium asparagus, cut in half lengthwise
- 8-12 crostini
- 3 Tablespoons pesto
- Very thin lemon fans
- Very thin red onion slices
- Chopped parsley, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
Method
- Wrap asparagus in several damp paper towels. Microwave on high for 1 1/2 – 2 minutes, or until just tender. Let stand until cool enough to handle.
- Spread pesto on crostini. Top with asparagus, trimming ends of asparagus so they don’t hang over the edge of crostini.
- Arrange pieces of sardine over asparagus.
- Garnish with lemon, red onion, parsley and black pepper. Serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from Chickenofthesea.com.
How to make a asparagus sardine pasta
Ingredients
- 1 can sardines in oil
- 1 bunch (1#) asparagus
- 1 Tbsp good capers
- 1 Tbsp pepperoncini
- 5 cherry roasted tomatoes
- 2 creen onions
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp parmesan
- 1 tsp freshly ground pepper
- 5 tsp fresh thyme
- 1 package wide pasta
Method
- Boil enough water to cover cleaned asparagus and simmer until al dente, usually a couple of minutes. Remove and chop into bite sized pieces.
GOURMET TIP: plunge the asparagus into ice water to stop cooking and preserve the bright green color. Cut on a slant for attractive pieces.
- Chop the capers, pepperoncini, scallions, thyme and tomatoes and toss with Sardines and their oil. Toss with the asparagus.
SUBSTITUTIONS: Use anchovies if you like them, dried thyme if you must, or a smaller portion of sun dried tomatoes if you lack roasted tomatoes. If you want a lighter fish taste, use good olive oil in place of the sardine oil.
GOURMET TIP: use fresh anchovies or sardines, or roast your own cherry tomatoes (a great way to use up the last of the bucket.)
- Cook and drain pasta and toss with veg. Finish with pepper, lemon juice and parmesan to taste. GOURMET TIP: If you can grow your own thyme, asparagus is in season about the time it will bloom. Top with some thyme flowers – they are delicious.
*This recipe was sourced from rainydaymeals.com.
