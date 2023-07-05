Recipe of the day: Three delicious sardines and asparagus recipes to try this week

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Explore these three mouthwatering dishes featuring the delightful combination of sardines and asparagus for a tasty dinner option.

When trying out these recipes, you will discover the flavours of sardine crostini with asparagus and pesto, asparagus and sardine pasta, and a tempting sardine and asparagus salad.

Whether you are seeking an appetizer, a main course, or a refreshing salad, these recipes will take your dining experience to new heights.

Sardine and asparagus tray bake

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Large bunch of asparagus

1 olive & basil focaccia roll (or a flavoured bread roll of your choice)

2 x 100g cans sardines in olive oil

230g box Greek salad (choose one without leaves)

Method

Heat oven to 200°C. Blitz 2 of the asparagus spears with the bread roll in a food processor into fine green crumbs. Arrange the sardines, remaining asparagus and Greek salad in a roasting tin, and cook for 15 mins. Meanwhile, fry the breadcrumbs in a splash of oil in a pan for 3-4 mins, then sprinkle on top.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

How to make a sardine crostini with pesto

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 (106g) can sardines in water, drained

8-12 medium asparagus, cut in half lengthwise

8-12 crostini

3 Tablespoons pesto

Very thin lemon fans

Very thin red onion slices

Chopped parsley, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Method

Wrap asparagus in several damp paper towels. Microwave on high for 1 1/2 – 2 minutes, or until just tender. Let stand until cool enough to handle. Spread pesto on crostini. Top with asparagus, trimming ends of asparagus so they don’t hang over the edge of crostini. Arrange pieces of sardine over asparagus. Garnish with lemon, red onion, parsley and black pepper. Serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from Chickenofthesea.com.

How to make a asparagus sardine pasta

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 can sardines in oil

1 bunch (1#) asparagus

1 Tbsp good capers

1 Tbsp pepperoncini

5 cherry roasted tomatoes

2 creen onions

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp parmesan

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

5 tsp fresh thyme

1 package wide pasta

Method

Boil enough water to cover cleaned asparagus and simmer until al dente, usually a couple of minutes. Remove and chop into bite sized pieces.

GOURMET TIP: plunge the asparagus into ice water to stop cooking and preserve the bright green color. Cut on a slant for attractive pieces. Chop the capers, pepperoncini, scallions, thyme and tomatoes and toss with Sardines and their oil. Toss with the asparagus.

SUBSTITUTIONS: Use anchovies if you like them, dried thyme if you must, or a smaller portion of sun dried tomatoes if you lack roasted tomatoes. If you want a lighter fish taste, use good olive oil in place of the sardine oil.

GOURMET TIP: use fresh anchovies or sardines, or roast your own cherry tomatoes (a great way to use up the last of the bucket.) Cook and drain pasta and toss with veg. Finish with pepper, lemon juice and parmesan to taste. GOURMET TIP: If you can grow your own thyme, asparagus is in season about the time it will bloom. Top with some thyme flowers – they are delicious.

*This recipe was sourced from rainydaymeals.com.

