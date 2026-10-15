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Recipe of the day: Zanzibar Spiced Octopus

Picture of Hein Kaiser

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

15 October 2026

06:15 am

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Zanzibar's cuisine is a fusion of Middle Eastern and spicy continental flavours. The island is known for its seafood.

Zanzibar Spiced Octopus.

Zanzibar Spiced Octopus. Picture: Supplied.

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It’s not called the Spice Islands for no reason.

Zanzibar has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, a fascinating history, and, of course, is the birthplace of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

It also boasts a fusion of Middle Eastern and continental cuisine flavours.

Zanzibar Spiced Octopus is an island favourite.

Ingredients

500g Octopus

50g Chopped Red Onion

30g Chopped Garlic

30g Chopped Ginger

2 Tablespoons Cumin powder

2 Table Spoons turmeric powder

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300g Chopped Fresh Tomato

2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

100ml Sunflower Oil

Tin of Coconut Milk

Method

First, boil the Octopus until tender for around 4 minutes.

Then, separately, heat a pan and add the sunflower oil.

Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook until it softens.

Add the spices, turmeric and cumin to the mixture.

Simmer for 2 minutes.

Add the tomato and tomato paste.

Simmer for another four minutes or so.

Add the Octopus and a good measure of Coconut Milk to the mixture and cook on medium heat for around 5 minutes. Don’t forget to stir.

Serve with rice, pap or bread.

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