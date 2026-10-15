Recipe of the day: Zanzibar Spiced Octopus

Zanzibar's cuisine is a fusion of Middle Eastern and spicy continental flavours. The island is known for its seafood.

It’s not called the Spice Islands for no reason.

Zanzibar has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, a fascinating history, and, of course, is the birthplace of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

It also boasts a fusion of Middle Eastern and continental cuisine flavours.

Zanzibar Spiced Octopus is an island favourite.

Ingredients

500g Octopus

50g Chopped Red Onion

30g Chopped Garlic

30g Chopped Ginger

2 Tablespoons Cumin powder

2 Table Spoons turmeric powder

300g Chopped Fresh Tomato

2 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

100ml Sunflower Oil

Tin of Coconut Milk

Method

First, boil the Octopus until tender for around 4 minutes.

Then, separately, heat a pan and add the sunflower oil.

Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook until it softens.

Add the spices, turmeric and cumin to the mixture.

Simmer for 2 minutes.

Add the tomato and tomato paste.

Simmer for another four minutes or so.

Add the Octopus and a good measure of Coconut Milk to the mixture and cook on medium heat for around 5 minutes. Don’t forget to stir.

Serve with rice, pap or bread.