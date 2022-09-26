Recipe of the day: Delicious and flavoursome sweet malpua recipe

Citizen Reporter

Malpua is a traditional Indian pancake made with wheat flower, sugar and cardamom powder. This sweet recipe is a festive treat, traditionally made in Indian homes to celebrate special occasions like Navratri, Holi and Diwali.

If you want to spice up your sweet malpua recipe, you can add anything from fennel seeds, semolina, milk, coconut, yoghurt and fruits like banana to your batter.

ALSO SEE: Navaratri 2022: A period of conscious eating and meditation

How to make this malpua recipe

Ingredients:

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour or wheat flour

½ teaspoon green cardamoms powdered

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 ½ cup milk (use more if needed)

3 to 4 tablespoons ghee for frying

3 tablespoons milk powder

For the sugar syrup

½ cup sugar

¼ water (or as needed)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Method:

Pour the milk into a mixing bowl. Add the flower, fennel seeds and elaichi powder. Make a batter by mixing all the ingredients together well. Use more milk as needed to make a batter that is not too thick (it shouldn’t be too runny either). If you prefer fluffy malpuas, beat the batter for a few minutes with a fork or whisk. Put the batter aside until the sugar syrup is ready.

Make the sugar syrup

Add the sugar and water to a pot and dissolve the sugar on medium heat. Boil the sugar syrup until it turns sticky or reaches a 1 string consistency. To prevent crystallisation in the sugar syrup, add 2 tablespoons lemon juice to the syrup or in another large pot. Bring 3 cups of water to a boil, turn the stove off and place the sugar syrup pot in hot water.

How to make the Malpua

Heat the ghee for frying the malpuas. Once hot, pour 2 to 3 tablespoons of batter into the pan.

If you want thinner Malpuas, you can add more milk to thin down the batter.

Let your Malpuas fry until golden, then flip and fry on the other side.

Remove from pan and add to the syrup.

Leave them in the syrup for 10 minutes before transferring them to a plate.

Garnish with chopped pistas and serve.

*This recipe was found on indianhealthyrecipes.com