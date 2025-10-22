Recipes

Recipe of the day: The charming pork curry

22 October 2025

This simple curry dish will leave most people satisfied

pork curry recipe

Picture: Supplied

Featuring aromatic spices, this pork curry recipe has fresh vegetables and creamy coconut milk for a flavourful dish.

Ingredients

  • Pork shoulder
  • Cooked rice or naan (for serving)
  • Vegetable oil or ghee
  • Onions, finely chopped
  • Garlic cloves, minced
  • Fresh ginger, grated
  • Curry powder or paste
  • Ground cumin
  • Ground coriander
  • Turmeric
  • Fresh tomatoes, chopped (or canned)
  • Coconut milk or cream
  • Mixed vegetables (e.g., potatoes, carrots, peas, bell peppers)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

Method

  • Blend dried chilies, garlic, ginger, cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, vinegar and salt to make a fiery vindaloo paste. (You can also buy this ready-made.)
  • Heat oil in a pot, then brown the pork shoulder until well seared.
  • Add the onions and cook until golden.
  • Stir in the vindaloo paste, then add pureed tomatoes, tomato paste, and water.
  • Simmer gently until the pork is tender and the sauce rich and fragrant.
  • Finish with fresh coriander for a burst of colour and freshness.

Tip: Make the paste ahead of time; it keeps well in the fridge for up to a week, making it easy to whip up a quick curry.

Supplied by: sapork.co.za

The charming curry

pork curry recipe

  • Author: sapork.co.za
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: cook
  • Cuisine: South African

