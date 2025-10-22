Recipe of the day: The charming pork curry

This simple curry dish will leave most people satisfied

Featuring aromatic spices, this pork curry recipe has fresh vegetables and creamy coconut milk for a flavourful dish.

Ingredients

Pork shoulder

Cooked rice or naan (for serving)

Vegetable oil or ghee

Onions, finely chopped

Garlic cloves, minced

Fresh ginger, grated

Curry powder or paste

Ground cumin

Ground coriander

Turmeric

Fresh tomatoes, chopped (or canned)

Coconut milk or cream

Mixed vegetables (e.g., potatoes, carrots, peas, bell peppers)

Salt and pepper

Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

Method

Blend dried chilies, garlic, ginger, cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, vinegar and salt to make a fiery vindaloo paste. (You can also buy this ready-made.)

Heat oil in a pot, then brown the pork shoulder until well seared.

Add the onions and cook until golden.

Stir in the vindaloo paste, then add pureed tomatoes, tomato paste, and water.

Simmer gently until the pork is tender and the sauce rich and fragrant.

Finish with fresh coriander for a burst of colour and freshness.

Tip: Make the paste ahead of time; it keeps well in the fridge for up to a week, making it easy to whip up a quick curry.

Supplied by: sapork.co.za