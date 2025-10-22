Recipe of the day: The charming pork curry

This simple curry dish will leave most people satisfied
Featuring aromatic spices, this pork curry recipe has fresh vegetables and creamy coconut milk for a flavourful dish.
Ingredients
- Pork shoulder
- Cooked rice or naan (for serving)
- Vegetable oil or ghee
- Onions, finely chopped
- Garlic cloves, minced
- Fresh ginger, grated
- Curry powder or paste
- Ground cumin
- Ground coriander
- Turmeric
- Fresh tomatoes, chopped (or canned)
- Coconut milk or cream
- Mixed vegetables (e.g., potatoes, carrots, peas, bell peppers)
- Salt and pepper
- Fresh cilantro (for garnish)
Method
- Blend dried chilies, garlic, ginger, cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, vinegar and salt to make a fiery vindaloo paste. (You can also buy this ready-made.)
- Heat oil in a pot, then brown the pork shoulder until well seared.
- Add the onions and cook until golden.
- Stir in the vindaloo paste, then add pureed tomatoes, tomato paste, and water.
- Simmer gently until the pork is tender and the sauce rich and fragrant.
- Finish with fresh coriander for a burst of colour and freshness.
Tip: Make the paste ahead of time; it keeps well in the fridge for up to a week, making it easy to whip up a quick curry.
Supplied by: sapork.co.za
The charming curry
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 1 hour
- Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: South African
Instructions
Notes
